Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Role in Stolen ID Tax Refund Scheme

ATLANTIC CITY — The number of child luring arrests in South Jersey stemming from help by vigilante YouTubers has reached double digits, police confirmed on Monday. On Monday, the Atlantic City Police Department said that 17 men had been arrested for attempted child luring in a roughly two-week span with “assistance from concerned citizens groups.” Those arrested ranged in age from 23 to 77 — seven of them were New Jersey residents.
Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
SEPTA Settles Nearly Half-Million Dollar Racism, Retaliation Lawsuit With Department Of Justice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA has settled a nearly half-million dollar race discrimination and retaliation lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice. Three transit officers accused their supervisor and former Police Chief Thomas Nestel of creating a hostile work environment. Federal prosecutors say the officers belonged to a special investigation unit and were subjected to discrimination based on both race and religion and were retaliated against when they opposed the harassment. “All transit police officers deserve to go to work each day without fear of harassment and retaliation from their supervisors and colleagues,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement. “This...
If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.
Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash
WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Carrying Loaded Gun
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Kevin Jamelle Archie, 40, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced Thursday to eight years and four months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States Court Judge Joel H. Slomsky for illegally possessing a loaded firearm.
NJ mayor charged with stealing from parking meters — and more
OCEAN GATE — The mayor of this borough wasn't for sale — but he did sell off a lot of municipal property to pocket the proceeds, prosecutors say. Paul Kennedy, 66, of Ocean Gate, is accused of failing to turn over proceeds from the sale of borough assets, sold by way of the government auction website GovDeals.com.
Atlantic City Mayor – Unwavering In His Support For Chief of Police
Let’s give credit, where credit is due. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has been actively pushing for James Sarkos to be the next Chief of Police ever since former Chief Henry White retired nearly two years ago. Sarkos had been serving under the title “Interim Officer in Charge” for...
Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week
All South Jersey residents know that summertime is high volume traffic time here in this region. You can't escape it. Regardless of the time of day or where you're headed, you're bound to hit a bit of traffic wherever you go during the summer months here in the southern-most part of the Garden State. With the influx of shoobies from May through August, traffic's just inevitable.
Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M
HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
Murphy visits Camden bearing gifts — but for whom? | Editorial
Gov. Phil Murphy came to Camden the other day without an actual check in his hand, but with a promise to send the city a pretty big one: $180 million from the Fiscal 2023 state budget. While the total includes some money for initiatives that are administered by Camden County,...
ALERT CENTER: Camden County police issue public safety message about water pellet guns
The Camden County Police Department is issuing a public safety alert about water pellet guns, and the criminal charges that can come from modifying them or firing them at others.
Philadelphia Drug Dealer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that DeWitt Drayton, 46, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States Senior District Court Judge Anita B. Brody for manufacturing counterfeit pills using controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and for unlawfully possessing three firearms.
Home camera leads to arrest
HAMMONTON—A woman who interacted with a homeowner on an ADT camera at a home on the prime block of Alexander Drive was arrested at 8:46 p.m. on July 23, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. Police received a call of two suspicious persons who were observed outside of a...
NJ firefighter, cop charged in Magnolia fire truck crash that killed 2
MAGNOLIA — A firefighter who also served as a cop is charged with vehicular homicide for causing a crash that killed two people, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced. John Gibson, 29, of Lawnside is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly. Gibson...
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Amazon Cancels Plans to Build Galloway NJ Facility
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a 'last mile' delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
