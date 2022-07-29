Caddo schools seek funding for science classrooms

www.kten.com
Related
KTEN.com
Ardmore Development Authority meets leaders in D.C.
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Members of Ardmore Development Authority traveled to Washington D.C. to speak with state representatives about the growth of the city. One of the hot topics of conversation was the development of Ardmore's aviation programs and facilities. Ambassadors from ADA met last week with members of...
KTEN.com
Denison approves aggregate sales yard for the second time
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council had approved a conditional use permit for Martin Marietta's aggregate sales yard. "What this means is they are now approved to operate," said City of Denison spokesperson Emily Agans. "But before that happens, they'll have to meet some of the conditions that Planning and Zoning and City Council came up with before this was approved. Anything from making sure there is not too much dust in the air to improving Juanita Drive."
KTEN.com
Businesses feel impact of Durant road project
DURANT, Okla, (KTEN) — As construction continues along University Boulevard in Durant, many people are concerned. Hot Shots Coffee is just one business that's been hurt by the project. They tell us they've had to cut 30 hours, plus a week in payroll to their employees. "We're $400-plus short...
KTEN.com
Durant makes bid as film-friendly community
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)—Hollywood is on its way to Durant as it prepares to be a certified "film-friendly" city. Durant will join 22 other Oklahoma towns with this certification. These cities are listed on the Oklahoma Film and Music Office website, making them more visible for productions looking for places...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTEN.com
Choctaw Nation auctions hunting and grazing leases
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Choctaw Nation opened bids Monday for hunting and grazing lease sale on restricted tribal land. Bidders who were present were given the chance to raise bids. Each lease was awarded to the highest responsible bidder. There were close to 90 bids made for the...
KTEN.com
Story walk opens in Denison's THF Park
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – Denison Parks and Recreation and the Denison Public Library teamed up to make the Story Walk a reality at THF Park. Young visitors follow the story boards as they unfold along the sidewalk. Each of the 16 stations around the park will have a new page to read.
KTEN.com
Denison aviation group celebrates four years
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Texoma Aero Club is celebrating four years in service as the area's only flying club. "We haven't had a chance to have an open house since COVID hit, and this is our first outing to gather the aviation community in the North Texas area, in the Texoma area," said Aero Club president Michael McLendon. "We invited everybody who could come to fly in or drive in."
KTEN.com
Grayson County District Attorney Office busy Monday morning
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- The Grayson County District Attorney was able to accomplish justice this morning. Billey Bounds, who was on the run in Walton County, Florida, when the Marshall Service Caribbean Regional Task Force and Walton Sheriff's office arrested him on warrants for sexual assault on a child in Grayson County.
KTEN.com
Arrest in Choctaw Casino embezzlement case
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A vault clerk at the Choctaw Casino and Resort has been arrested, almost 10 months after admitting that he stole $10,000 in cash, according to court records. Investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Perry was caught on video placing a strap of $100 bills in his shirt...
KTEN.com
Whitesboro looks to build off deep 2021 playoff run
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The Whitesboro Bearcats are coming off their best season in school history, making it all the way to the regional finals in 2021. However, the team feels they are just scratching the surface with head coach Cody Fagan entering his fourth season at the helm of the program.
KTEN.com
Sherman ready to bounce back in 2022
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - The Sherman Bearcats didn't exactly have the season they were hoping for last year. The team went 4-6 overall missing the playoffs, but second year head coach Cory Cain believes a foundation has been set and has grown from his first year. "There's a long list...
Comments / 0