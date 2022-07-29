Caddo schools seek funding for science classrooms

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council had approved a conditional use permit for Martin Marietta's aggregate sales yard. "What this means is they are now approved to operate," said City of Denison spokesperson Emily Agans. "But before that happens, they'll have to meet some of the conditions that Planning and Zoning and City Council came up with before this was approved. Anything from making sure there is not too much dust in the air to improving Juanita Drive."

DENISON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO