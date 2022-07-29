At least 1 dead after crash in York County: PennDOT

www.pennlive.com
Bicyclist suffers ‘possible life-threatening injuries’ in Dauphin County crash: police
A bicyclist is being treated after crashing with a Ford Ranger and suffering “possible life-threatening injuries” on Sunday morning, according to state police. The two vehicles were in the 2100 block of Vine Street, Londonderry Township, around 11:12 a.m. when the crash occurred, police said. The Ranger was...
abc27.com
Bicyclist seriously injured in Dauphin County crash
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police say the crash occurred on the 2100 block of Vine Street in Londonderry Township after 11 a.m. Troopers say a Ford Ranger was legally stopped when it was struck from behind by a bicyclist.
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
wdac.com
Victims Identified In York County Tractor Accident
YORK COUNTY – Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in York County have been ruled accidental. State Police say the farm tractor driven by an adult male was pulling a utility trailer with a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after 11 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Furnace Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County Coroner’s office said 36-year-old Katie Ann Stoltzfus of Brogue, her 14-year-old daughter Mary Etta, and her 7-year-old daughter Naomi were pronounced dead at the scene, as was 9-year-old Caleb Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County. Police said many of the other people in the trailer were taken to area hospitals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Slick roadway blamed for portion of I-81 pileup in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A slick roadway caused by a sudden, torrential downpour is responsible for a portion of the 40 vehicle pileup on I-81 in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police say 14 vehicles were involved in one of many accidents within a short stretch on I-81 around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Several people sustained minor injuries and one person in the 14 vehicle portion of the pileup was hospitalized.
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County home was damaged by fire Sunday night. It happened in the 1500 block of Mastersonville Road in Rapho Township. One person who was there at the time got out safely. No other injuries were reported. It took 20 minutes to contain the...
Man Killed In Chicken House Collapse ID'd By Coroner, OSHA Investigating
A man suffocated to death and seven others were hurt when a building collapsed in Adams County on Friday, July 29, authorities say. Jose Rojas Flores, 53, of Harrisburg, died of accidental traumatic asphyxia at the scene of the chicken house collapse at Hillandale Farms in the 300 block of Spicer Road, Tyrone Township that happened just before 7:30 a.m., according to Adams County coroner Pat Felix and Pennsylvania state police.
WGAL
Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County reopens after crews remove fallen tree
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A portion of Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County has reopened after it was blocked by a fallen tree. The tree fell Monday morning in the 1800 block of the road in East Lampeter Township, near Lancaster EMS. PennDOT crews removed the tree.
2 firefighters injured in York fire
YORK, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured and three people are displaced after a fire in York Saturday night. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say crews responded to the fire on the 600 block of East Mason Avenue just before 10 p.m. According to York City Fire Chief...
Cumberland Township Police investigating thefts at two construction sites
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland Township Police Department is investigating two thefts that occurred at separate home construction sites in Adam's County. The thefts occurred near the intersection of Hers Ridge Road and Old Mill Road. Police believe the thefts happened between 6 p.m. on July 27 and 7 a.m. on July 28.
Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating
PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County. The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.
80-year-old tree in Harrisburg removed, causing residents to lose power
HARRISBURG, Pa. — An 80-year-old elm tree used to tower over the houses around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton Streets in Harrisburg; however, the roots and limbs of this tree have been causing issues for years. City officials, with the help of PPL, have begun removing the tree, limb...
abc27.com
Man killed in York City shooting
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say one person has died after a shooting on the 300 block of Miller Lane on Monday at 2:17 a.m. York City Police Captain Dan Lentz tells abc27 that a 37-year-old man was shot around 1:33 p.m. Police attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
One dead in York City shooting, police investigating
YORK, Pa. — Update 3:57 p.m.: A 37-year-old man has been confirmed dead following a York City shooting. York City Police confirmed that despite life-saving actions, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was killed by an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives are currently investigating and treating...
Missing person advisory issued for man in Cumberland County
State Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man out of Cumberland County last seen Sunday afternoon who may be at special risk of harm or injury. Noah Lehman was last seen at 2:25 p.m. on East Winding Hill Road in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. He was wearing a Maryland State Flag shirt and red basketball shorts.
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
37-year-old killed in afternoon shooting: police
A 37-year-old man died on Monday after a shooting in the city, York police announced. Officers were called to the 300 block of Miller Lane around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to police. Officers found a 37-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound, police said. The...
Shot Man Dies 'Despite Life-Saving Actions' By York City Police
Police attempted to save a man suffering from a gunshot wound in York City on Monday, August 1, authorities say. York City police were called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Miller Lane at approximately 1:33 p.m., according to a release by the department. Upon arrival, officers...
WGAL
Crash slows traffic along 283 in Lancaster County
Emergency crews were called to an accident along Route 283 in Lancaster County Saturday. The crash occurred just after 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of 283 near the Manheim Pike exit. Traffic was reduced to one lane of travel due to the crash.
Multiple killed in York County horse and buggy crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple people have died after a horse and buggy crash in York County, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay. The accident at the Otter Creek Recreation Area has closed Route 425 (Furnace Road) in both directions and there were initial requests for several medical helicopters, according to PennDOT. The […]
