Augusta County Board of Supervisors votes to limit public comment at county meetings

augustafreepress.com
Related
Augusta Free Press
Are local county fairs welcoming to Democrats? Not so much around here
Last week’s controversy with a Confederate flag display at the Augusta County Fair reminded me of my last visit to the Rockingham County Fair back in 2016. My wife and I were here for the Justin Moore concert, the two of us being the rare liberal Democrats who like country music. We had decent seats in the main section, which unfortunately gave us a better view of a group of idiot teens parading back and forth in front of us with an oversized Trump 2016 flag, and hurling misogynistic insults aimed at Hillary Clinton and Democrats in general.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg, Rockingham planning organization asking for community input on transportation projects
Transportation needs in the Harrisonburg Rockingham region are changing and input from the community is needed to guide future projects. The Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization is the regional transportation planning organization that supports the City of Harrisonburg, the towns of Bridgewater, Dayton, and Mount Crawford, and portions of Rockingham County.
NBC 29 News
Waynesboro noise ordinance to become effective
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022. Waynesboro City Council adopted in July an amended version of the City Code Section 50-50, Unnecessary or excessive noise. Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100...
NBC 29 News
DOJ: Former Greene Co. commissioner of revenue sentenced on federal charge
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s former commissioner of revenue will spend three months in federal prison for attempt witness tampering. Larry Snow pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count. Investigators say his son sold heroin to an informant for the state. In May 2022, Snow admitted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Saint Mary’s River trail intermittently closed in August, September
September 21-28 Visitors may still access fishing opportunities at the Saint Mary’s River trailhead up to the point of trail work, less than one-half mile from the parking lot. Visitors to Saint Mary’s Wilderness will be able to access the area from Mine Bank Creek trailhead on the Blue...
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Augusta Free Press
City police department monitoring chatter for Unite the Right anniversary weekend
With the anniversary of the violent events of August 2017 approaching, the City of Charlottesville is monitoring potential threats for the Unite the Right anniversary weekend August 11-13. The Charlottesville Police Department is constantly monitoring potential activity. At this time, there are no specific credible threats. The Charlottesville Police Department...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of August 1-5
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Fair orders removal of Confederate flag display
FISHERSVILLE — Ken Chandler, a history teacher on staff at the University of Richmond’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies, was invited to the Augusta County Fair this year to educate the public on the American Civil War. However, his display of three Confederate First National flags, as...
cbs19news
Police investigating racist fliers found in Albemarle County community
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after racist fliers were found in an area community. An officer was sent to the Cascadia community, in the Pantops area, Friday after police received a report concerning the fliers. The flier appears to come from the...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville traffic advisory for week of August 1-5
Vehicular traffic will be flagged during the day on Old Avon as well as East South Street to install new stormwater pipe, sanitary sewer lines and accommodate bridge construction. East South Street will be closed to through traffic at the end of each working day and will be one-way westbound to accommodate access to/from local businesses. The temporary parking lot entrance has moved from its location on East South Street to Old Avon while a new storm sewer line is installed.
wallstreetwindow.com
At Liberty University, Veterans’ Complaints Keep Coming – Alec MacGillis
At Liberty University, Veterans’ Complaints Keep Coming. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. When an Army veteran was looking for somewhere to get an online aviation degree a couple of years ago...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Woman arrested on multiple charges for incident in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An Augusta County woman is facing multiple charges for a series of incidents that occurred in the Crozet area. According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 a.m. Saturday to several calls about someone driving very erratically, possibly drunk. Callers reported...
wfxrtv.com
Gas line replacement to cause traffic delays in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg drivers can expect traffic delays beginning Monday while Boonsboro Road is reduced to one lane for construction. According to the City of Lynchburg, a portion of the 4400 block of Boonsboro Road between the Greenway Court entrances will be reduced to one lane while Columbia Gas replaces a gas line.
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in Alleghany County construction accident
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after falling 21 feet to the ground at a construction site in Alleghany County Friday. About 10:43 a.m. July 29, the Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff’s Office, along with paramedics from Selma and Iron Gate, were called to a construction site adjacent to the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, where a construction worker had fallen.
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
Montgomery County construction worker falls 21 feet to his death near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA
Elliston man dies after falling 21 feet to the ground. A Montgomery County construction worker fell to his death Friday morning at a construction sight near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, Virginia. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. on July 29, deputies and EMS from the Alleghany County/Covington Sherriff's office arrived at the site to investigate a report that a worker had fallen.
NBC 29 News
After fentanyl took their child’s life, Charlottesville parents are fighting for change
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voices for the Voiceless held an event to create awareness about the dangers of fentanyl on Saturday, July 30. The Green family sponsored this event. They lost their son to a fentanyl overdose, and hope these events can help advocate for the passing of Virginia House Bill No. 1356.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation involving a series of vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the Augusta Farms Road area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of vehicles being rummaged through and items stolen. The incidents are reported to...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
Comments / 0