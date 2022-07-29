Kyler Murray contract clause nixed after taking on critics, plus Bucs lose star OL and DK Metcalf gets paid

www.cbssports.com
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
VIDEO: Practice Ends Early After Fights Breakout at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Things getting a little too chippy up in Atlanta?
Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rather bizarre 2021 season. After making it all the way to the Super Bowl the year prior, the team fell flat in the first few weeks. Their defense was atrocious, and their offense just couldn’t bail them out of the holes they dug themselves in. They did eventually recover, […] The post Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks
Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
Here's Latest on Bengals Star Quarterback Joe Burrow
The 25-year-old is still out after having surgery
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
Jerry Jones: I get to make the decision on when Jimmy Johnson goes in the Ring of Honor
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Broncos Reportedly Worked Out Pro Bowl Linebacker
The Denver Broncos reportedly hosted veteran linebacker Joe Schobert for a free-agent visit on Saturday, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. The 28-year-old LB became a free agent after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him in a cap-saving move in March. In his second season after he was selected by the...
Stephen A Smith Announces Return To First Take Following Shoulder Surgery
Stephen A. Smith has been missing in action from one of ESPN’s primetime shows, “First Take”. The illustrious and famed journalist and media personality has not appeared on the show for over a month due to a recent shoulder surgery. He announced the surgery and resulting hiatus on Twitter last month.
Is Dallas Cowboys’ TJ Vasher the Next Red Raider Star NFL WR?
TJ Vasher had a solid career at Texas Tech before moving on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Vasher spent his rookie season on the IR and practice squad for the Cowboys as he fought through some injuries. But just as was often the case during his time as a Red Raider, people can't stop talking about Vasher's insane potential.
‘If the time comes, I’ll be ready’: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn opens up on coaching aspirations
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has thought about a possible second chance as an NFL head coach, but he won't jump for just any gig.
Chiefs' Orlando Brown: Signing tender Monday
Brown will sign his franchise tender and report to camp Monday, ESPN.com reports. Brown and the Chiefs failed to work out a long-term deal, so Brown will play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag. The starting left tackle will earn $16,662,000 in 2022 and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Browns' Harrison Bryant: Strong start to camp
Bryant is off to a strong start in training camp and looks ready to handle a greater load in 2022, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. "He's been a very good player for us since he got here," Cleveland tight ends coach T.C. McCartney said. "He does a lot of things that do not show up on the stat sheet necessarily, but we expect him to take the next step, as well."
Blaise Andries goes 'full Stone Cold Steve Austin' at Dolphins camp
Former Minnesota Gophers offensive lineman Blaise Andries is diving head first into training camp with the Miami Dolphins. To introduce himself to his new team, Andries went "full Stone Cold Steve Austin" at the beginning of Saturday's practice.
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
Bills' Zack Moss: Making noise at camp
Teammate Devin Singletary recently said Moss has been "looking good" in training camp and is "getting back to himself" after a disappointing 2021, Dom Tibbetts of WKBW reports. Singletary implies that Moss had a tough time coming back from ankle surgery after his 2020 rookie season, helping to explain the...
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, stream as Raiders face Jaguars in preseason opener
Among the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first game of the NFL's preseason, the Hall of Fame Game brings excitement for what's ahead while also paying homage to previous gridiron greats. This year's game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face off during Week 9 of the regular season.
Bills' Micah Hyde: Moves past minor injury
Hyde suited up for practice Monday after sitting out Saturday's session with a hip injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. The Bills have a loaded secondary and one of the league's better defenses, but it's the safety tandem of Hyde and Jordan Poyer that makes the engine run, and replacing either at any point in 2022 would be a tricky proposition. It looks like the team dodged a bullet, as Hyde's injury appears to be quickly behind him.
