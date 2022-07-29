KuCoin launches flagship NFT ETF Trading Zone product

coinjournal.net
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
Business Insider
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Gain for Second Straight Week
Bitcoin’s (BTC) finished the week 5% higher, gaining ground for the second consecutive week. It was also the third positive week in the last four for the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Bitcoin pushed higher even after the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Thursday that the U.S. gross domestic...
coinjournal.net
Ravencoin price bullish trend gains steam. Is RVN a good buy?
The Ravencoin price went parabolic on Friday as investors cheer the soaring cryptocurrency prices. The RVN token rose to a high of $0.042, which was about 152% above the lowest level this year. Its total market cap has risen to over $469 million, making it the 100th biggest cryptocurrency in the world.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $47M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,194,524 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1LbbBdVzvk43Tv8XFYTyBsfqRu2g8sS8Gn. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Cathie Wood Dumps $75M Of Coinbase Stock At Massive Loss After Long Being Bullish
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday liquidated a large chunk of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares amid a sell-off in the cryptocurrency exchange triggered by reports of an SEC probe into the listing of unregistered securities in its platform. Ark’s Unprofitable Trade: Ark sold 1.42 million Coinbase shares, with...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin mining will lower retail electricity rates in the long term: Expert
Blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining company Blockware Solutions analyst Joe Burnett stated that the crypto community must debunk the myth that Bitcoin is bad for the environment. The expert discussed the need to adopt a complex and multidimensional view on energy use for crypto in the first edition of Cointelegraph’s...
u.today
XRP Price in the Red as Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens From Its Escrow Wallet
San Francisco-based blockchain payment company Ripple has released 1 billion XRP tokens from two escrow wallets, according to data provided by Bithomp's XRP Ledger explorer. The XRP is down 1.93% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. The token is currently trading at $0.38 on major spot exchanges. Back in 2017, the company locked 55% of the total supply of XRP in a series of escrows. It capped the number of new tokens that can be brought into circulating at 1 billion XRPs per month.
Tech Times
Here Are The Top 5 Social Crypto Trading Platforms Of 2022
Despite the crypto market being faced with a lot of bearish pressure over the last six odd months, there is enough evidence to suggest that this rapidly evolving space will continue growing at a solid pace in the near-to-mid term. To this point, research studies show that the digital asset market is set to expand and reach a total valuation of approximately $32T by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.4%.
cryptopotato.com
Most Institutional Investment in Crypto Is Still Late in 2022 (Opinion)
Institutional investments in the cryptocurrency space are still quite late in 2022 and their real entry could be the spark for the next rally. The reality for the crypto industry and cryptocurrency prices in 2022 is institutional investment has only just begun. When it happens for real, the market will suddenly and drastically revise the exchange rate of crypto upward.
coinjournal.net
Consider buying Bitcoin Cash on a retracement as price pumps
Bitcoin Cash is among the top gainers with 24% weekly upside. BCH is facing potential retracement at the current level. Cryptocurrencies have recorded a significant recovery following a rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Fears of an imminent recession have also ignited a bullish sentiment. With crypto often seen as a hedge against inflation, some are reaping big. One such token is Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD.
financefeeds.com
Banco Santander set to launch crypto trading in Brazil
Santander Brazil, the Brazilian subsidiary of Spanish banking giant Banco Santander, plans to launch a crypto trading service in the coming months. Per local media publication Folha de S. Paulo, Santander Brazil CEO Mario Leão said that the firm is currently building the infrastructure to make crypto market access available to institutional and individual customers.
5 Crypto Trading Strategies Explained
Due to their continuous exposure, cryptocurrency markets draw day traders who give them their full attention. Trading in cryptocurrencies has completely dominated the market because of its simple operation. It has no specific conditions, such as a margin account or restrictions on brokerage subscriptions. Short-term trading is possible with it. At the same time, the stock market has few of these possibilities. Additionally, traders can increase their profits by using Cryptocurrency trading strategies.
CoinTelegraph
KuCoin crypto exchange debuts USDT-dominated NFT ETF
Seychelles-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to major nonfungible token (NFT) assets like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). KuCoin’s NFT ETF Trading Zone went live on Friday, the firm announced. The new investment product is launched in collaboration with NFT infrastructure provider Fracton Protocol.
cryptobriefing.com
SEC's Gensler Says "No Difference" Between Crypto and Securities Exchanges
SEC Chair Gary Gensler believes that crypto exchanges should be registered and regulated like securities exchanges. Gensler criticized crypto exchanges for providing custodial services and market making, stating the latter presented an “inherent conflict of interest.”. The SEC’s regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies has been widely criticized by the crypto...
Gensler Aims to Get Crypto Exchanges to Register With SEC
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has been working harder to try and get crypto trading platforms to register with the SEC as talk about how to regulate the assets increases in volume. In a video released Thursday (July 28), Gensler said he wants agency staff to work...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Evaluating the ROI of Blockchain Technology
As businesses and financial institutions (FIs) look for the best returns on their payments infrastructure investments, blockchain technology has become an increasingly diverse and promising area to explore. Among surveyed businesses that operate in 10 or more countries, almost 69% said they use smart contracts that trigger payments without human...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for July 28
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coingeek.com
Three Arrows Capital and the war against Bitcoin
The protracted collapse of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) is being treated as a sign of great sickness within the digital asset industry—and it should be. As spectacular as the unfolding of that event has been, it has obscured a scandal within a scandal—one which implicates the Digital Currency Group (DGC) and the vast network of business interests it has aligned against the success of Bitcoin.
CoinDesk
Decentralized Data Platform Space and Time Raises $10M
Space and Time, a decentralized data warehouse for blockchain applications, raised $10 million in a seed funding round that was led by crypto investment firm Framework Ventures. The funds will primarily go toward hiring engineers and building out the platform, Space and Time co-founder and CEO Nate Holiday told CoinDesk...
Alibaba Gets Closer to U.S. Delisting
China’s Alibaba is getting closer to being removed from American stock exchanges in response to Beijing’s refusal to let U.S. inspectors examine the company’s audits. As Bloomberg reported Friday (July 29), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has added the tech giant — the largest Chinese operation listed on American markets — to a growing list of companies facing removal over the audit situation.
