ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Las Vegas Sands's Recent Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands's (NYSE:LVS) short percent of float has risen 21.96% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22.19 million shares sold short, which is 6.72% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing ING Groep's Short Interest

ING Groep's (NYSE:ING) short percent of float has risen 41.18% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.65 million shares sold short, which is 0.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#General Insurance#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Hci Group Hci#Hci Group
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Simon Property Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Simon Property Group SPG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $127.17 versus the current price of Simon Property Group at $107.38, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Change Healthcare's Earnings: A Preview

Change Healthcare CHNG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Change Healthcare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39. Change Healthcare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's session saw 63 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Rogers Communications RCI. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Altamira Therapeutics CYTO. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares dropped...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: Palomar Hldgs's Earnings

Palomar Hldgs PLMR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Palomar Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67. Palomar Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Regional Management

Regional Management RM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Regional Management will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01. Regional Management bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment GAIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21. Gladstone Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.55% to $15.21 Monday afternoon. Movement may be due to continued strength following last week's earnings report. Ford last week reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Automotive sales of $37.91 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Equitable Holdings

Equitable Holdings EQH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Equitable Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29. Equitable Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Texas Pacific Land Trust's Earnings

Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $15.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust bulls will hope to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Kodiak Sciences

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kodiak Sciences KOD within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Kodiak Sciences. The company has an average price target of $7.0 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $5.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy