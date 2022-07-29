This Is What Whales Are Betting On Meta Platforms

www.benzinga.com
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has been known to make some highly criticized forward-looking predictions. Wood and her colleagues have some of the higher price targets on Wall Street for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here's a look at how much an investment could be worth in the future if their price targets...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
What Are Whales Doing With Intel
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel. Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Bill Maher Gets Schooled By His Own Guest On Inflation & The Stock Market (Video)
Krystal Ball went on “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD-owned HBO Jun 17 and gave host Bill Maher a free lesson on inflation, the economy and the stock market. Ball is a political commentator and co-host of the podcast “Breaking Points,” a daily...
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Trade Desk Whale Trades For August 02
Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 17 options trades for Trade Desk TTD summing a total amount of $1,252,910. At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 191,000. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears...
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
What Are Whales Doing With Amazon.com
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amazon.com AMZN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With QCOM
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm. Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $45M BTC From Binance To Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $45,740,430 worth of Bitcoin off Binance, and the investor then sent these funds to Coinbase. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
Expert Ratings for Humana
Within the last quarter, Humana HUM has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Humana. The company has an average price target of $528.38 with a high of $570.00 and a low of $494.00.
A Preview Of Verra Mobility's Earnings
Verra Mobility VRRM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Verra Mobility will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Verra Mobility bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Expert Ratings for bluebird bio
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on bluebird bio BLUE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What Are Whales Doing With Marathon Petroleum
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Petroleum. Looking at options history for Marathon Petroleum MPC we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened...
Expert Ratings for Builders FirstSource
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Builders FirstSource BLDR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Earnings Preview: StoneX Group
StoneX Group SNEX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that StoneX Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75. StoneX Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for Kodiak Sciences
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kodiak Sciences KOD within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Kodiak Sciences. The company has an average price target of $7.0 with a high of $10.00 and a low of $5.00.
