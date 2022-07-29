Johnson’s Pond Dispute Heads to Federal Court

ecori.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.
Judge sends former Hawaii Senate majority leader to prison for wire fraud
(The Center Square) - Former Hawaii Senate majority leader Jamie Kalani English will spend 40 months in prison and pay a fine of more than $100,000 for his role in a bribery scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Hawaii. English and former state representative Ty...
Supreme Court move allows Jackson to take part in race case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday took a step that will allow new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the court, to take part in a case that could lead to the end of the use of race in college admissions. Jackson, who joined the court June 30 following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer, had pledged during her confirmation hearing to sit out the case involving Harvard’s admissions policy because she was a member of the school’s board. The Harvard dispute had been joined to a similar lawsuit involving the University of North Carolina. The court split the case in two, allowing Jackson to hear arguments and vote in the North Carolina case. Harvard is a private institution, while North Carolina is a public university. Jackson’s participation seems unlikely to make much difference in the outcome on a court with a 6-3 conservative majority that is skeptical of the role of race in education, voting and other areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennsylvania ex-police chief charged in theft of federal evidence
A former police chief in western Pennsylvania who was sentenced to probation in state court in 2019 after admitting to stealing thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl from his department’s evidence room has been indicted on federal charges. Timothy Butler Jr., 45, was indicted by a grand...
Spokane inmate's estate awarded almost $27M in damages
(The Center Square) – A U.S. District Court jury has determined that an inmate who died at the Spokane County Jail was deprived of her constitutional rights when not given adequate medical care. Their verdict awards the estate of Cindy Lou Hill almost $27 million in damages. The jury...
Federal judge to deny Rep. Jody Hice's challenge to subpoena from Georgia DA in Trump election probe
A federal judge in Atlanta said Monday that she will deny Republican Rep. Jody Hice's request to quash a subpoena to appear in front of a special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
The Supreme Court Is Making America Ungovernable
Like many governmental agencies, the Environmental Protection Agency has an elaborate process for developing important rules. As I saw during the Obama administration, when I headed the EPA office that oversees this process, getting a major rule over the finish line can take years. Almost every step of the way offers obstacles to addressing any serious environmental problem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Fifth Circuit vacates lower court ruling, allowing Abbott’s ban of school district mask mandates to go in effect
(The Center Square) – A Fifth Circuit panel of judges has handed Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton another win, this time upholding the governor’s order prohibiting school districts from imposing mask mandates. In response to the ruling, Paxton said, “Texas public school kids can start...
Washington Examiner
The Supreme Court pulled us off the regulatory ledge, but rogue agencies are still a problem
As climate activists wail in the wake of the setback to their agenda recently delivered by the Supreme Court in its West Virginia v. EPA decision, the rest of us should be grateful that the costly and out-of-control federal bureaucracy can now be reined in earlier and more easily. The...
Feds: Kavanaugh plotter sought to alter court ‘for decades’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The California man accused of plotting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had an expansive goal to change the makeup of the Supreme Court “for decades to come,” according to a recent court filing that cites discussions the man had online. Nicholas John...
Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens’ collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence
The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction.While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state...
bloomberglaw.com
Punching In: High Court Signals Coming Curbs on Agency Deference
Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. Rebecca Rainey: Recent rulings from the US Supreme Court reining in executive agencies’ regulatory authority signal that the high court’s conservative majority could take aim at the legal framework used to determine judicial review, known as the Chevron doctrine next, attorneys say.
Colorado U.S. District Court issues TRO against magazine and gun ban
Today U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore issued a temporary restraining order against the ban on so-called "assault weapons" recently enacted by the town of Superior, Colorado, in Boulder County. The case is Rocky Mountain Gun Owners v. Superior. Lead attorney for the plaintiffs was Barry Arrington, one of Colorado's...
thecentersquare.com
Washington-Oregon craft beer brouhaha lands in federal court
(The Center Square) – If you make beer in Washington, you can’t legally ship it directly to consumers in Oregon. That’s a violation of federal law according to three Evergreen State alcohol producers. The trio filed a lawsuit against the state of Oregon this week, claiming that the state’s licensing regulations violate the Commerce Clause of the Constitution.
Grainger County slaughterhouse workers push back on claims from feds
Federal agents’ claim they will be endangered by the public release of video showing an agent with his boot on the neck of a Latino worker during a raid of a Grainger County slaughterhouse is “baseless” and self-serving, workers’ attorneys contend in a new court filing. “These (agents) have offered the court zero evidence to […] The post Grainger County slaughterhouse workers push back on claims from feds appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
After Ex-Rep. Fortenberry’s Conviction for Lying to FBI, His Attorney Lawyers Up to Fight Judge’s Sanctions Threat
A lawyer whose congressman client was convicted of lying to federal agents about illegal campaign donations now has his own lawyer as he tries to avoid punishment for what the trial judge described as “improper” comments in his closing argument. Attorney John Littrell is facing possible sanctions and...
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island governor urges electric company to provide relief to customers
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s governor is urging the state’s utility commission to reconsider a planned rate increase. Gov. Dan McKee, up for reelection this fall, said Monday he wants the Public Utilities Commission to provide relief for the state’s residents even as Rhode Island Energy has requested for a 47% rate increase that would go into effect Oct. 1.
Comments / 0