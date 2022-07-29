Man from Lely Resort accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl on camera

Teachers are back in Lee County classrooms on Tuesday, with 450 new teachers joining the school district before classes start next Monday. Leaders with the School District of Lee County say nearly 100,000 students will be heading back to school next week. Teachers are getting their classrooms ready, and many feel a sense of premature exhaustion ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. That comes from the district’s learning models constantly changing due to the pandemic, from the push to get more pay and from the new Florida laws regarding education.

8 HOURS AGO