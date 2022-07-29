ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lely Resort, FL

Man from Lely Resort accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl on camera

WINKNEWS.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.winknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lely Resort, FL
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

More than $20K in items stolen from two boats at Molly’s Marine in Naples

The Naples Police Department says between $20,000 and $100,000 worth of items have been stolen from two boats at Molly’s Marine. Police say an unknown suspect entered the business through a broken fence overnight on July 29. According to police, two boats on lifts near the broken fence had...
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of using device to steal over 400 gallons of gas in Fort Myers

A man arrested early Friday morning is accused of using a special device to steal gas from the pumps at a 7-Eleven off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 40-year-old Reynaldo Garcia-Silva, of Golden Gate, was arrested at around 4 a.m.
WINKNEWS.com

At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples

At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 women sought in theft of more than $1,800 in items from a Fort Myers Target

Fort Myers police are searching for two women accused of stealing several items from a Fort Myers Target on Thursday. Police say the women entered Target just after 8 p.m. on Thursday and filled a shopping with several things, including a cordless vacuum and a Roomba vacuum. According to police, the two women left without paying for any of the items.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#College Park#Violent Crime#Lely#Ccso
WINKNEWS.com

FHP advocates safe driving after trooper is hit in crash on the Cape Coral Bridge

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after being hit while at a crash on the Cape Coral Bridge on Sunday. The driver who hit the trooper didn’t violate move-over laws but was still cited for careless driving. Whether responding to a crash on a bridge or the interstate,...
WINKNEWS.com

Crash severs utility pole on 12th Street West in Lehigh Acres

A car crash on 12th Street West in Lehigh Acres broke a utility pole and knocked out power for several people on Tuesday morning. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the crash occurred between Sunshine Boulevard North and Susan Avenue North. That segment of the road has been temporarily shut down. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Electric Cooperative responded to the crash.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

School bus driver shortage continues in Lee County

A staffing shortage in Southwest Florida is causing concern as we get closer to the beginning of the school year. Although Lee County has hired some drivers, they’ve also lost some. And with school starting Aug. 10, the district just doesn’t have enough bus drivers to get kids to and from school on time.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee Health identifies previously unidentified patient with help from community

Lee Health is thanking the public for helping identify one of their patients. The man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center with a head injury on July 22. He had no identification on him and was not alert at the time. He was found unconscious on the side of a road in Lehigh Acres. Law enforcement attempted to identify the man by his fingerprints but had zero results.
WINKNEWS.com

Public school teachers needed in Collier County

More teachers are needed in Collier County’s public schools for the upcoming school year. There’s only about a week until the new school year starts and 160 teachers are still needed in Collier County. If there’s any good news it’s that Collier County public schools have hired 350...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash closes down Ida Ave N & 4th St W in Lehigh Acres

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Ida Ave N & 4th St W in Lehigh Acres. The roadway will be closed for the next several hours, according to LCSO. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County teachers return to classrooms

Teachers are back in Lee County classrooms on Tuesday, with 450 new teachers joining the school district before classes start next Monday. Leaders with the School District of Lee County say nearly 100,000 students will be heading back to school next week. Teachers are getting their classrooms ready, and many feel a sense of premature exhaustion ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. That comes from the district’s learning models constantly changing due to the pandemic, from the push to get more pay and from the new Florida laws regarding education.
WINKNEWS.com

5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires

While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Early voting locations and times for Southwest Florida

Early voting for the 2022 primaries in Florida will begin on Monday, August 8. Eligible voters who registered before July 25 can participate. If you plan on participating in early voting in Lee, Collier, Charlotte or Hendry counties, you can find where and when you can vote below. Lee County:
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy