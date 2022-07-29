Man from Lely Resort accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl on camera

www.winknews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina Andras
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael Montemayor
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
Florida's Skunk Ape and Gatorman: Mythical Creatures Allegedly Found in the EvergladesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO seeks RPO against teen who built ghost gun used in death of 17-year-old girl
A risk protection order has been filed against an 18-year-old who was arrested in January for having a gun. The teen, Andrew Byrd, has admitted to building a different gun known as a ghost gun. That ghost gun was used by a 17-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself in the face.
WINKNEWS.com
2 women arrested, accused of string of 7-Eleven robberies in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two women accused of a string of 7-Eleven robberies in Lee County. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said deputies arrested Tamara Thomas and Erica Rayner, both 26 years old. The two were caught on camera walking into the 7-Eleven near Gladiolus and...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested in San Carlos Park barricade incident faces new animal cruelty charge
A San Carlos Park man arrested after barricading himself in his home in May now faces an additional charge. According to a new court filing, David Auger, 63, faces a charge of animal cruelty. The charge filed on July 29 comes nearly four months after the alleged animal cruelty incident...
WINKNEWS.com
Deputy’s dash cam captures car crash on NB US-41 bridge in Charlotte County
A dash camera on Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle captures the moment a car loses control on the US-41 bridge. Video from around 2:30 am on July 27 shows the deputy traveling northbound on US-41 when a red car comes from the left lane, veering in front of the deputy, before colliding with the wall on the bridge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
More than $20K in items stolen from two boats at Molly’s Marine in Naples
The Naples Police Department says between $20,000 and $100,000 worth of items have been stolen from two boats at Molly’s Marine. Police say an unknown suspect entered the business through a broken fence overnight on July 29. According to police, two boats on lifts near the broken fence had...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of using device to steal over 400 gallons of gas in Fort Myers
A man arrested early Friday morning is accused of using a special device to steal gas from the pumps at a 7-Eleven off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 40-year-old Reynaldo Garcia-Silva, of Golden Gate, was arrested at around 4 a.m.
WINKNEWS.com
At least two cars stolen over the weekend from Naples
At least two cars were stolen from a Collier County community over the weekend and found on Florida’s east coast. One neighbor said criminals target their community in the summer because so many people are away. Two car thefts in one weekend, and in one of Naples’s most exclusive...
WINKNEWS.com
2 women sought in theft of more than $1,800 in items from a Fort Myers Target
Fort Myers police are searching for two women accused of stealing several items from a Fort Myers Target on Thursday. Police say the women entered Target just after 8 p.m. on Thursday and filled a shopping with several things, including a cordless vacuum and a Roomba vacuum. According to police, the two women left without paying for any of the items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in boating incident near Stump Pass in Charlotte County
One man is dead after a boating incident in Charlotte County Monday afternoon. According to Florida Fish & Wildlife, one boat was involved in an incident near Stump Pass off Manasota Key in Charlotte County. There were two people on the boat when the incident occurred. A man was injured...
WINKNEWS.com
Duo accused of Lee County shopping spree with stolen credit cards
A duo accused of using stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree is wanted by law enforcement. They are accused of racking up hundreds of dollars in charges at various Lee County stores. The victim said he dropped his wallet at a restaurant on July 26 and the...
WINKNEWS.com
FHP advocates safe driving after trooper is hit in crash on the Cape Coral Bridge
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after being hit while at a crash on the Cape Coral Bridge on Sunday. The driver who hit the trooper didn’t violate move-over laws but was still cited for careless driving. Whether responding to a crash on a bridge or the interstate,...
WINKNEWS.com
Crash severs utility pole on 12th Street West in Lehigh Acres
A car crash on 12th Street West in Lehigh Acres broke a utility pole and knocked out power for several people on Tuesday morning. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the crash occurred between Sunshine Boulevard North and Susan Avenue North. That segment of the road has been temporarily shut down. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Electric Cooperative responded to the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
One person dead after car crash in Charlotte County on Jones Loop Road
Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Charlotte County on Jones Loop Road that left one person dead on July 30. FHP said an SUV was traveling east on Jones Loop Road, on the left turn lane, approaching Interstate 75. The pickup truck traveling west on Jones Loop...
WINKNEWS.com
School bus driver shortage continues in Lee County
A staffing shortage in Southwest Florida is causing concern as we get closer to the beginning of the school year. Although Lee County has hired some drivers, they’ve also lost some. And with school starting Aug. 10, the district just doesn’t have enough bus drivers to get kids to and from school on time.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee Health identifies previously unidentified patient with help from community
Lee Health is thanking the public for helping identify one of their patients. The man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center with a head injury on July 22. He had no identification on him and was not alert at the time. He was found unconscious on the side of a road in Lehigh Acres. Law enforcement attempted to identify the man by his fingerprints but had zero results.
WINKNEWS.com
Public school teachers needed in Collier County
More teachers are needed in Collier County’s public schools for the upcoming school year. There’s only about a week until the new school year starts and 160 teachers are still needed in Collier County. If there’s any good news it’s that Collier County public schools have hired 350...
WINKNEWS.com
Crash closes down Ida Ave N & 4th St W in Lehigh Acres
Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Ida Ave N & 4th St W in Lehigh Acres. The roadway will be closed for the next several hours, according to LCSO. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County teachers return to classrooms
Teachers are back in Lee County classrooms on Tuesday, with 450 new teachers joining the school district before classes start next Monday. Leaders with the School District of Lee County say nearly 100,000 students will be heading back to school next week. Teachers are getting their classrooms ready, and many feel a sense of premature exhaustion ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. That comes from the district’s learning models constantly changing due to the pandemic, from the push to get more pay and from the new Florida laws regarding education.
WINKNEWS.com
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
WINKNEWS.com
Early voting locations and times for Southwest Florida
Early voting for the 2022 primaries in Florida will begin on Monday, August 8. Eligible voters who registered before July 25 can participate. If you plan on participating in early voting in Lee, Collier, Charlotte or Hendry counties, you can find where and when you can vote below. Lee County:
Comments / 0