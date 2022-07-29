Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TEVA

www.benzinga.com
What Are Whales Doing With Intel
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel. Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Celsius Holdings Whale Trades For August 02
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Celsius Holdings. Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings CELH we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has been known to make some highly criticized forward-looking predictions. Wood and her colleagues have some of the higher price targets on Wall Street for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here's a look at how much an investment could be worth in the future if their price targets...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Is Multifamily Real Estate Really A Good Hedge Against Inflation?
News headlines that read “Inflation Hits New 40-Year High” have become all too common as the 40-year record has been broken several times already this year. The continued increase in the consumer price index (CPI) is causing more investors to look for ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Where CRISPR Therapeutics Stands With Analysts
CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 19 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $98.0 with a high of $168.00 and a low of $46.00.
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $45M BTC From Binance To Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $45,740,430 worth of Bitcoin off Binance, and the investor then sent these funds to Coinbase. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
Recap: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Phathom Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 29.13%, reporting an EPS of $-1.33 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Simon Property Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Simon Property Group SPG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $127.17 versus the current price of Simon Property Group at $107.38, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
RPT Realty Earnings Preview
RPT Realty RPT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that RPT Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02. RPT Realty bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inks $600M Financing Agreement With FF Top
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE has signed a non-binding term sheet agreement with a major shareholder, FF Top Holding LLC, for a proposed convertible term loan facility. The principal amount of the proposed financing amounts to $600 million. The term sheet contemplates that several financial investors, to be identified...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 3.55% to $15.21 Monday afternoon. Movement may be due to continued strength following last week's earnings report. Ford last week reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Automotive sales of $37.91 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Total company revenue was $40.2 billion in the quarter.
Short Interest Sector Focus: Real Estate Sector
As of the close of business on Monday, 8/1, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Real Estate Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Real Estate sector stands at 2.88%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Looking Into Corning's Recent Short Interest
Corning's (NYSE:GLW) short percent of float has risen 16.02% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.40 million shares sold short, which is 2.68% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cracker Barrel Old
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
