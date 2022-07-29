Here's How Much $100 Invested In Equifax 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

www.benzinga.com
Related
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Meta Platforms Stock In The Last 10 Years
Meta Platforms META has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.78%. Currently, Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $433.23 billion. Buying $100 In META: If an investor had bought $100 of META stock 10 years...
Elon Musk Says Time to Move On From This Category Of Cars, Here's Why
The new electric vehicle tax credit proposals, which are part of the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” though broadly supporting the industry, left some Tesla, Inc. TSLA supporters disappointed. Tesla Supporters Cry Foul: Tesla influencer and YouTuber Rob Maurer on Friday shared on Twitter an open letter to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
BioNTech Earnings Conference Call Is Coming Up, Here's What You Need To Know
BioNTech BNTX will host a conference call at 08:00 AM ET on August 8, 2022, to discuss Q2 2022 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls allow companies to...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, dropped on Monday, but still managed to remain above the $23,000 mark at the start of the August month. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped from the $1.10 trillion mark it recorded last week, as the market cap stood at $1.08 trillion, registering a 24-hour drop of 1.6%.
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Looking Into Las Vegas Sands's Recent Short Interest
Las Vegas Sands's (NYSE:LVS) short percent of float has risen 21.96% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22.19 million shares sold short, which is 6.72% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Jim Chanos Slaps Down Sunrun's Response To Muddy Waters Report: Here's What The Famed Short Seller Said
Sunrun Inc RUN shares are on the move Tuesday after the company responded to bearish claims issued in a short report. However, one famed short-seller says not so fast. What Happened: Muddy Waters Capital announced it initiated a short position in Sunrun over the weekend as part of a bearish report against the company.
ON Set To Gain From Winning Tesla As Customer, Expand Valuation According To Analysts Who Bumped Up Price Targets
Analysts lauded ON Semiconductor Corp's ON Q2 beat by lifting their price targets on the stock. Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained ON with a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $60 to $80. He noted that ON delivered a solid beat and raised 2Q22, including a significant increase in its silicon carbide (SiC) expectations.
Looking At Sunrun's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Sunrun RUN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Simon Property Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Simon Property Group SPG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $127.17 versus the current price of Simon Property Group at $107.38, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Target, Meta Get CNBC Fast Money Mentions: What Stephanie Link Is Buying
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Cannabis Chart Of The Week: How Should The Market Look At Cannabis Leverage?
Total U.S. Cultivation & Retail sector capital raises are down 65% YTD, and Equity financing is down nearly 97%, from $1.96B to $61M. Debt financing has become critical, accounting for 93.9% of the total capital raised in the sector YTD. With the lack of credit ratings in the sector, credit...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lose Late-July Mojo: Crypto Could See 'One Last Leg Up' Before Things 'Get Dicey Again,' Says Analyst
Major coins traded in negative territory on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 0.6% to $1.08 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Chiliz (CHZ) +18.6% $0.15. Theta Network (THETA) +11.5% $1.5. Gala (GALA) +8.1% $0.06.
Pinterest Posts Q2 Miss But Rallies On Elliott Management Stake: The Pattern The Stock Is Following
An unusual phenomenon is taking place this earnings season: some companies are actually being rewarded for poor earnings reports. The trend continues Tuesday with Pinterest Inc PINS, the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Pinterest's Volatile 12 Days: On July 15, Pinterest soared from $17.56 to $20.40 on heavy volume.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0