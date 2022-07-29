ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All confirmed upcoming Bethesda games: From Starfield to Indiana Jones

By Heather Wald
 4 days ago

There are so many exciting upcoming Bethesda games in the works that we already know about. Many notable developers are published by Bethesda Softworks and also fall under the same umbrella parent company ZeniMax Media, which is now a part of Xbox Game Studios after Microsoft acquired it back in 2020 . With the likes of Arkane, id Software, Zenimax Online Studios, and MachineGames, lots of projects have been announced so far - many of which have quickly found their way into our pick of the most anticipated new games on the horizon.

As a result of the Microsoft acquisition, many of the upcoming Bethesda games are set to come to Xbox Game Pass on day one. And other recently released games that are published by Bethesda Softworks including Deathloop from Arkane Studios and Ghostwire Tokyo from Tango Gameworks are both set to come to Xbox Series X at some stage once their PS5 exclusivity windows come to a close. On the development side, Bethesda Game Studios is currently working on the upcoming release of the space-faring adventure, Starfield . But following the huge success of Fallout 4 and Skyrim , the studio has already teased new installments for its biggest IPs. Below, we've gathered together all of the upcoming Bethesda games announced so far in one place, along with their expected launch windows so you know what to expect and when.

Starfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MoROH_0gxilsXD00

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios
Publisher : Bethesda Softworks
Release date: First half of 2023
Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, PC

With the studio being most known for Elder Scrolls and Fallout, Starfield will be the first new IP developed by Bethesda Game Studios in 25 years. First officially announced in 2018, the new RPG will see us take on the role of a member of space exploration organization Constellation. Set in what's known as the Settled Systems in the year 2330, the most recent Xbox and Bethesda showcase back in June gave us our first proper look at gameplay, with features such as a lockpicking minigame, planetary exploration, combat, crafting, character creation, and more. Originally slated for release in 2022, Bethesda announced it had since been pushed to the "first half of 2023". The prospect of experiencing a new IP is certainly an exciting one, and with the promise of having "unparalleled freedom" and the chance to be whoever you want to be, it'll certainly be interesting to see just how the adventure shapes up.

Redfall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1nWg_0gxilsXD00

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Developer: Arkane Austin
Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Release date: First half of 2023
Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S, PC

The developers behind Prey and Dishonored are set to bring us a new open-world co-op FPS with Redfall . Set in an island town of the same name in Massachusetts that's besieged by vampires who have blocked out the sun, you'll play as one of four heroes who each have their own skill sets to take on the fanged enemies. You can play solo or with up to four players, as well. The bloodsuckers of Redfall are said to be rather unusual thanks to psychic abilities they gained from science experiments gone awry. Alongside Starfield, Redfall's initial release date was also pushed back to the early quarter of 2023. But if the studios legacy of immersive sims and world building are anything to go by, this could very well be one of co-op FPS worth waiting for.

Elder Scrolls 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aizM_0gxilsXD00

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios
Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Release date: TBC
Platform(s): TBC

Over the last decade, Skyrim has enjoyed immense success, with the fantasy RPG finding its way onto almost every platform imaginable over the years. With so much love for Elder Scrolls out there among players, it's no surprise that another installment is in the works. First announced with a short teaser officially confirming its existence with a title reveal back in 2018 , very little is known about Elder Scrolls 6 as the team's main focus has been on Starfield for the past few years. Earlier in 2022, a LinkedIn profile suggested the project is still in the pre-production phase , so it's a safe bet that it will be quite a long time before we see or learn anything more about it. Still, just knowing it's on the way is exciting in and of itself, and we can hardly wait to see what's in store for us when Elder Scrolls returns.

Fallout 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvIIB_0gxilsXD00

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios
Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Release date: TBC
Platform(s): TBC

As one of the longest-running IPs now owned by Bethesda, another Fallout entry has always been on the cards. In fact, even before it was addressed by Todd Howard, seeing a Fallout 5 some day felt inevitable given the success of Fallout 4 and the entries that came before it. We don't yet know much about what our return to the post-apocalyptic world will look like, and it'll likely be a long time before we find out. In an interview with IGN in 2022, Howard confirmed that Fallout 5 will come after Elder Scrolls 6 , which is still in pre-production. Back in 2021, Howard also said that Fallout is part of the studios DNA and confirmed that there's a one-pager on Fallout 5 outlining what they want to do. We can only speculate on what the next adventure, but just like Elder Scrolls 6, it's exciting to know it will be coming in the future.

Indiana Jones game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAETz_0gxilsXD00

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Developer: Machine Games
Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Release date: TBC
Platform(s): TBC

The Indiana Jones game was definitely one of the biggest surprises to kickstart the beginning of 2021. With a teaser video showing off some little hints about the game that many were quick to analyze, we were taken over a desk strewn with books, notes, a map, a compass, and a typewriter featuring the name of the developer Machine Games - who are known for working on the Wolfenstein series. Then, the camera tantalizingly pans over to Indy's signature hat and whip to cap off the excitement. We still don't know much about the upcoming adventure that's being made in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, but signs suggest it may well be an Xbox exclusive and it was said to be in the very, very, very early stages of development a few months after its initial reveal in 2021.

Look ahead to future releases with our roundups of all the most exciting upcoming Xbox Series X games , upcoming PS5 games , and new PC games on the way.

