ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OKCPD arrest third teenager in connection to fatal shooting of 88-year-old woman

By Miranda Vondale Foster
okcfox.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
okcfox.com

Comments / 2

Related
okcfox.com

Two teens shot, one killed in OKC road rage incident, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the 45th homicide of 2022. Police say they responded to a call on a double shooting that occurred near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7:20 p.m on Monday. Upon arrival, police found 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez and a 16-year-old boy. Both...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Oklahoma#City Police#Violent Crime#Ne 14th Place
KOCO

Woman arrested after allegedly killing husband at Warr Acres home, police say

WARR ACRES, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman accused of killing her husband over the weekend at a Warr Acres home. Around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6100 block of Inland Road, near Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said in a news release that officers found a victim inside a home.
WARR ACRES, OK
KOCO

Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old

SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
SEMINOLE, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man’s Death Leads To Criminal Investigation In NW OKC

A man's death inside his northwest Oklahoma City home last Friday turned into a criminal investigation this week. Police officials said they did not suspect foul-play in the man’s death and said he likely died of natural causes. The state medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy