OKCPD arrest third teenager in connection to fatal shooting of 88-year-old woman

Two teens shot, one killed in OKC road rage incident, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the 45th homicide of 2022. Police say they responded to a call on a double shooting that occurred near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7:20 p.m on Monday. Upon arrival, police found 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez and a 16-year-old boy. Both...
Two injured in SW OKC road rage shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for the suspect(s) in a road rage incident on the city's southwest side Monday evening that left two people injured.
Police: Victim in wheelchair hit, killed in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: 21-year-old man arrested after stabbing sister's 5-month-old puppy to death
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on animal cruelty charges on Sunday after police say he stabbed his sister's five-month-old puppy to death. Oklahoma City police officers responded to a domestic call in the 1100 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The caller told police that her brother had stabbed her dog.
Metro Man Shoots Home Intruder, Says He Feared For His Safety
A metro man confronts and shoots an intruder after police say he forced his way into the southwest Oklahoma City home. According to the resident, who did not want to be identified, he hesitated to pull the trigger. He said after Derial Goode Jr. managed to force his locked front...
KOCO
Woman arrested after allegedly killing husband at Warr Acres home, police say
WARR ACRES, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman accused of killing her husband over the weekend at a Warr Acres home. Around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6100 block of Inland Road, near Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said in a news release that officers found a victim inside a home.
KOCO
Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old
SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
okcfox.com
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
okcfox.com
Warr Acres Police arrest woman for allegedly murdering her husband
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KOKH) — Warr Acres police arrested a woman who they say murdered her husband on Saturday. Police responded to a call on an Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Saturday in the 6100 block of Inland Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, police say they found...
1 Injured, Suspect In Custody Following Overnight Shooting In Bricktown
Oklahoma City police said they have a suspect in custody, and one person is in critical condition following a shooting that happened overnight in Bricktown. The incident happened near Kings Of Leon Lane and Joe Carter Avenue. Police said they received the call at around 2:07 a.m. One victim was...
News On 6
At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
Driver charged after wild high-speed chase
The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
Man critically injured following a shooting in Bricktown early Sunday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in the face near Kings of Leon Lane and Joe Carter Avenue in Bricktown. The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened after two groups got into a dispute, with a member of one group opening fire on the other. There was only […]
KOCO
6-hour armed standoff ends without injury, Oklahoma City police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is in custody and investigators are piecing together details surrounding a six-hour armed standoff early Saturday morning. The standoff began at roughly 2:30 a.m., police said, when a woman called her ex-husband to ask him to pick her up, saying her car had broken down.
News On 6
Man’s Death Leads To Criminal Investigation In NW OKC
A man's death inside his northwest Oklahoma City home last Friday turned into a criminal investigation this week. Police officials said they did not suspect foul-play in the man’s death and said he likely died of natural causes. The state medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.
okcfox.com
Local OKC seafood restaurant broken into, closed until further notice
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A locally owned seafood restaurant was broken into and robbed early Saturday morning. The Off The Hook Seafood and More restaurant on Britton Rd. was broken into on the morning of July 30. According to the restaurant's owner, Corey Harris, a safe was stolen from...
Teen Arrested After Police Chase In SE OKC Ends In Crash
A trio of pursuit suspects attempted to outrun Oklahoma City police officers early Thursday morning. A juvenile suspect was arrested after the car he was in crashed in a neighborhood on the southeast side of the city. Police said the teenager’s two accomplices got away. A boom around 2...
Inmate Dies At Oklahoma County Jail, Authorities Investigating
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has confirmed that an inmate died early Sunday morning. At around 10:02 p.m. Saturday, staff discovered detainee Robert Dale Richards unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department began doing live-saving efforts. Richards was transported to a nearby hospital where...
okcfox.com
Woman and daughter recovering after violent road rage incident in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A road rage victim is healing after she says a man pulled her from her Jeep and attacked her. The woman was left with two black eyes and a broken nose. Her teenage daughter and young grandchild witnessed the whole thing. Erica Ojeda says she...
