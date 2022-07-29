Red Cross now helping Watervliet fire victims

wnyt.com
WNYT
Caretaker removing weeds with blowtorch sets Pittsfield house on fire
Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a fire Monday afternoon, after a property caretaker was using a blowtorch to remove weeds. Pittsfield Fire says the caretaker came too close to the house and ignited the siding. They say it was put out quickly by their personnel. No one was hurt as...
iheart.com
Off-Duty Firefighters Credited With Preventing House Fire in Watervliet
A group off-duty firefighters are being credited with preventing a house fire in Watervliet. The firefighters were at a gathering on Third Avenue Sunday when they heard an explosion. They rushed to the scene on Second Avenue and spotted a fire burning on a fence and shed-like structure that was near a home. They were able to get everyone out of the residence before fellow firefighters arrived to quickly knock down the flames before the house caught fire. No injuries were reported.
Firefighter’s Wallet Stolen As He Saved Upstate Family From Blaze
When you’re out at a bar, business is typically done for the day and you don't expect it back. Maybe you’re blowing off some steam after a hard day or celebrating a successful workweek. Over the weekend, some Capital Region firefighters proved that heroes are never truly off the clock – even while some lowlifes prey on their selflessness.
WRGB
Friday night crash sends motorcyclist to hospital; occupants of other vehicle unhurt
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A motorcyclist was transported for care with significant injuries, after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Wilton. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a serious injury motor vehicle crash on at 9:54 PM on US Route 9 at Dandelion Drive in the town of Wilton.
Grandfather Of 6-Year-Old Cancer Patient Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Copake
A Hudson Valley family already grappling with their 6-year-old daughter’s cancer diagnosis has been jolted by a new tragedy. Dutchess County resident Michael Manetta, age 54, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Columbia County on Sunday, July 31, New York State Police said. A preliminary investigation found that...
WNYT
Coolant leak causes evacuation at Pittsfield Walmart
A coolant leak led to an evacuation today at the Walmart in Pittsfield. The fire department tells us that it happened around 5:15 Monday. They say an employee accidentally damaged the Freon line to one of the large refrigeration units. A hazmat team shut down that system and ventilated the...
WNYT
Overnight fire damages Watervliet home
New this morning – a fire breaking out just over midnight. You can hear the fire crackling there, and sirens in the background. Watervliet Fire says the call came in shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Second Ave. We expect to learn more information throughout the...
WNYT
Troy animal control urges dog owners to get dogs vaccinated
TROY – Off the bike path near Middleburgh in Troy, the bodies of three young dogs were found in a bin Wednesday, giving off a terrible smell. Three other dead or dying dogs found at other times last week included one in a canal tunnel at Canal and First, and one in a dumpster near Stowe Avenue.
Drivers ticketed during seatbelt check near Moreau State Park
The New York State Police partnered with New York State Park Police to hold a "Buckle Up New York" checkpoint. The checkpoint was on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the Moreau State Park entrance.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Columbia County
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Columbia County. New York State Police said Michael Manetta, 54, of Red Hook, died at the scene.
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Wilton
A Saratoga Springs man is in serious but stable condition after crashing his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle into a trailer on Friday night in Wilton, the Sheriff's Office confirmed. The trailer that the man ran into was being towed by a 2014 Dodge Ram.
Police investigating Montgomery County plane crash
The New York State Police is investigating a plane crash in Montgomery County. Police said the crash happened on July 30 around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Eaker Road in Palatine.
WNYT
Pittsfield police search for missing man
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Police in Pittsfield need help as they search for a man missing for nearly three weeks. His name is Lee Walter Meisenheimer. He’s 69 years old. If you recognize him, or have information on where he may be, call Pittsfield police.
WRGB
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Copake
COPAKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say the driver of a motorcycle died at the scene of a crash involving another vehicle. Investigators say back on July 31, just before 11:00, the driver of a vehicle was attempting to make a left to travel westbound on County Route 7A, when they turned into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.
6 shot, 1 dead after overnight shootings on Central Avenue
A total of six people were shot, and one died, after two separate shooting incidents Tuesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department.
WRGB
Sheriff: Motorcyclist ejected after nearly striking bystander, then hitting vehicle
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — On July 30th, 2022 at approximately 1:23 P:M, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Lake Road in the Town of Queensbury for a report of a personal injury motorcycle crash. The crash occurred when 56 year-old Michael Trull of Londonderry, New Hampshire...
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
Police: Saugerties man pulls gun on delivery driver
A Saugerties man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Domino's pizza delivery driver. The Saugerties Police Department said Ralph Carpino lll, 45, was arrested at his home after the incident.
WNYT
Albany police investigate 2 shootings, 1 of them fatal
Albany police are investigating two shootings that took place early Tuesday on Central Avenue. One of those shootings took a man’s life. Officers responded to Central and Lexington avenues around 1:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired. They say they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived. Both men were treated at the scene and then taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
WNYT
Man stabbed with broken bottle in Troy
A man is recovering after he was stabbed with a broken bottle in Troy Sunday night. Police say they responded to the laundromat on 15th Street around 6:30 p.m., where they found the victim with wounds to his neck. The suspect was located in the area and arrested. Police say...
