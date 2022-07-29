HOLLAND TWP. — Two drivers were injured and transported to the hospital following a collision at U.S.-31 and New Holland in Holland Township.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 29. Upon arrival, investigation showed a 2015 VW Passat was making a Michigan turn onto northbound U.S.-31 at New Holland and collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Both vehicles ended up in the field on the east side of U.S.-31. Both drivers — a 55-year-old Grand Haven man and a 43-year-old Holland man — suffered injuries not considered life threatening.

The at-fault driver was cited for failing to yield.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Two men injured in after collision in Holland Township