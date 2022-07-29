July 29 Oak Fire Update: 116 Homes Destroyed, Minimal Growth, 45% Containment

Valley legend Jack Hannah, a man of many hats, died on Sunday at the age of 88 after a brief illness his family said. Hannah starred in baseball at Fresno State before rising to Triple-A as a pro pitcher. As a coach, he turned Fresno’s Hoover High School into a baseball powerhouse. And then he co-founded the award-winning cowboy singing group Sons of the San Joaquin.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO