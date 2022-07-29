July 29 Oak Fire Update: 116 Homes Destroyed, Minimal Growth, 45% Containment

gvwire.com
With Local Rents Rising, Fresno Apartment Complex Sells for $82 Million
Ownership of a high-end north Fresno apartment complex changed hands last week in a deal valued at $82 million. Ascent Townhomes, a 248-unit property located on Valentine Avenue near Fig Garden Loop, was sold to an unnamed California-based investor, according to a news release. The property was previously owned by a pair of large estate investment companies.
Fresno State Plans $18M in ‘Climate Smart’ Farm Upgrades
Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology will receive $18.75 million in one-time funding from the state in its 2022-23 budget to provide infrastructure needed to build programs that prepare future generations for regenerative agriculture practices. This will build long-term stability for food and agricultural systems in the face of changing climate patterns.
Sloan: I Never Intended for Esparza Conversation to Become Public
This is in response to GV Wire’s July 29 story “Fresno Council President ‘a Little Pissant Millennial,’ Ex-City Attorney Reportedly Fumed” and reporter David Taub’s inquiry regarding the circumstances of my conversation with City Council President Nelson Esparza:. First, I will reiterate, what I...
Fresno Murderer Who Fled to Indiana Gets 40-Year Sentence
A man who fled to Indiana after committing a murder at a central Fresno apartment complex in 2020 was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Monday morning. Abel Echartea, 33, received the sentence for his second-degree shooting murder of Phillip Ozuna, 38, of Fresno on December 23, 2020, at The Parks at Fig Garden Apartments.
RIP: Jack Hannah, 88, Fresno’s Singing Cowboy, Star Athlete & Coach, TV Pitchman
Valley legend Jack Hannah, a man of many hats, died on Sunday at the age of 88 after a brief illness his family said. Hannah starred in baseball at Fresno State before rising to Triple-A as a pro pitcher. As a coach, he turned Fresno’s Hoover High School into a baseball powerhouse. And then he co-founded the award-winning cowboy singing group Sons of the San Joaquin.
