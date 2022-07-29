Bad muffler results in drug arrest in Mason City

www.kimt.com
KIMT
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to knife incident
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over an incident where a woman threatened people with a knife. Sierra Charon Moore, 21 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Monday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, and interference with official acts. Mason City police say Moore...
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for Manly storage unit thefts
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A trial is set over thefts from two storage units in Manly. Two women from Manly were accused of stealing from A-1 Manly storage on October 3, 2021. Investigators say around $2,200 worth of items were taken from one unit and a $749 handgun was stolen from the other.
KIMT
Austin man arrested with 145 grams of meth pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with 145 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, was arrested on January 5 and charged with first-degree drug possession, third and fourth-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. He pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of second-degree drug possession.
myaustinminnesota.com
Minneapolis man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Minneapolis man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on October 12th, 2019 has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 43-year old Mario Brown was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail and five years of supervised...
KAAL-TV
Austin man sentenced to jail for burglary
(ABC 6 News) - An Austin man will serve jail time after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary. Troy Arthur Leeper, 48, was charged with four felonies including burglary and theft in early August 2021, but only pled guilty to third-degree burglary. According to Mower County court documents, deputies responded to...
KIMT
1 airlifted after single-vehicle rollover in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted from the scene following a crash this weekend. The sheriff’s office said Leighton Gaul, 27, of Cresco, was driving a 1995 Chevy 2500 in the area of County Rd. A18 and W20 when it went off the road and rolled.
KIMT
Man arrested for pulling out a handgun during an argument in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An argument that led to a gun being drawn has landed a man in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Umon Moore, 25 of Waltham, is facing charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, pointing a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct. The Rochester Police Department...
KCCI.com
Court: County owes Iowa woman thousands after being wrongly jailed for attempted murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Hamilton County will need to pay nearly half a million dollars to a woman wrongly arrested for attempted murder. Court filings show Jennifer Pritchard sued the sheriff's department claiming she was wrongly jailed for 21 days and had an alibi to prove it. In September...
KGLO News
Two dead after late Friday night accident near Kensett
KENSETT — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash late Friday night near Kensett in Worth County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on US Highway 65 a half-mile north of Kensett at about 10:20 PM. A vehicle driven by 24-year-old Maggie Harvey of Northwood was northbound and crossed the center line, striking a vehicle heading southbound driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea head-on.
2 dead, 1 injured after three vehicle crash in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died and one was injured after a crash between three vehicles on Friday night. The crash occurred at around 10:20 p.m. on Highway 65 about half a mile north of Kensett. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Maggie Harvey, 24, was traveling northbound on Highway 65, crossed […]
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to Lake Mills burglaries
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Mason City woman accused of multiple burglaries in Lake Mills is pleading not guilty. Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, and attempted second-degree burglary. Investigators say Lindquist committed several crimes between January 9 and March 1 in Lake Mills.
KCCI.com
RAGBRAI holds Iowa State Patrol Appreciation Day
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa — The organizers of RAGBRAI are asking riders, those following along with the ride and those across the state to show appreciation to the Iowa State Patrol officers assisting with the ride. Troopers do a lot for the ride, ranging from directing traffic to saving lives.
Iowa trooper helps save RAGBRAI cyclist’s life with AED
The life-saving efforts was shared across social media run by the Iowa State Patrol.
Patrol: Head-on crash claims life of Mason City man
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A Mason City man is dead following a head-on crash in northern Iowa late Monday night. The Iowa State Patrol crash report said it happened around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue, just west of Nora Springs. A Nissan Altima driven by 58-year-old Timothy Hoy […]
KCRG.com
Officials identify two dead in vehicle crash with train car in Butler County
CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who died when their van hit a train car northwest of Clarksville Wednesday night. Officials said 70-year-old Joel Sult and 68-year-old Rosemary Sult, both of Allison, died in the crash. Iowa State Patrol said the...
Southern Minnesota News
Motorcyclist killed in Freeborn County crash
A man died Monday in a motorcycle crash in Freeborn County. Larry Kenneth Helgeson, 71, of Rose Creek, was deceased at the scene of the crash at 145th St and 890 Ave, approximately four miles east of Myrtle. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash just after...
KGLO News
After a recommendation to deny rezoning, Clear Lake council to make final decision tonight on proposed RV campground
CLEAR LAKE — Investors from Webster City have withdrawn their intent to pursue a recreational vehicle campground in Clear Lake after the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended denying their rezoning application. The city last month received a petition from AKK Investment Properties LLC of Webster City...
2 killed in northeast Iowa after van collides with train
BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people died in northeast Iowa Wednesday night after the minivan they were in collided with a train. It happened near the intersection of Packard Avenue and Pioneer Place around 9:29 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. That’s about eight miles northwest of Clarksville. The report […]
KAAL-TV
Road to Redemption: Austin mom shares her past drug addiction in new book
(ABC 6 News) - There's the saying, "you can't judge a book by its cover." For one Austin woman, you could say that's literally the case. Growing up, Brittany Carlin never did drugs, smoked, or drank alcohol. Then, things took a turn when she developed a heroin addiction shortly after graduating high school.
