Keystone Heights teens arrested for multiple Highridge Estates burglaries

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — On Wednesday, July 27, Clay County detectives arrested two teenage boys, ages 14 and 16, for multiple auto burglaries and grand theft.

Investigators from the General Investigations Unit responded to the location of the burglaries to investigate the incidents. During the investigation, detectives observed two teens walking in the area of the reported auto burglaries. GIU detectives made contact with them, who later admitted they committed several burglaries in the area.

The boys told investigators they committed several burglaries, which included two golf carts. They also admitted committing several other auto burglaries in the Highridge Estates area a week prior. During those burglaries, firearms were stolen and subsequently recovered by detectives. One stolen firearm was located in the waistband of the 16-year-old.

GIU received a total of seven cases involving 23 victims. Both teens have been charged with 11 counts of burglary, 10 counts of armed burglary and two counts of grand theft.

Detectives said that all of the auto burglaries were a result of unlocked vehicles.

