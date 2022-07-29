Connecticut lawmakers explores funding supervised opioid injection sites to curb overdoses

www.wshu.org
IamTheWalrus
4d ago
How about education? Support centers? Stopping the degradation of peoples lives so they may be able to move on to living!Are these lawmakers going to be on site to teach them to inject? Seriously 😳 What is it with the continuation of suffering laws.
Reply
3
Related
Register Citizen
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
Bail: How much does freedom cost in Connecticut?
Connecticut must build a system that does not incarcerate people who haven't been sentenced simply because they can't afford freedom.
wshu.org
40,000 Connecticut residents could be eligible for no-cost health insurance
Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace is hosting in-person health fairs across the state from now until September. Caroline Lee Ruwet, marketing director with Access Health CT, said the state-backed healthcare program is based on household income levels and whether they meet certain national poverty standards. Eligibility criteria for the “Cover...
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wshu.org
Is it time to end Connecticut’s cash bail system?
Cash bail exposes a widening issue in the criminal justice system: money. Defendants with no means to pay their way out are forced to await sentencing locked up — sometimes for months or years at a time — which can put their families into major debt. WSHU’s Ebong...
wshu.org
The problem of cash bail in Connecticut: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
Fewer people are jailed in Connecticut today than in 2008. But the cash bail system keeps those who can't buy their way out imprisoned. Jean Conquistador didn’t expect to have to post bail. He’d been accused of violating his probation by showing up at his girlfriend’s house, so he...
wshu.org
Protecting Connecticut’s vulnerable shorebirds takes a community effort
On a slice of West Haven’s shoreline is a beach. But not the regular kind - here, people come to observe birds, not pitch umbrellas. Every year, conservationists and volunteers have banded together to protect migratory birds that rely on Connecticut’s beaches to nest and lay eggs. It's crucial habitat that is under threat from rising sea levels, worsening storms due to climate change, and disturbance from people.
Eyewitness News
Gov’s office announces final tally of applications for child tax rebate
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor’s office released the final numbers for those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that as of midnight, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services received a total of 238,668 applications. Those applications represented 369,863 dependents. State law...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Report: Renters need to earn nearly $30 hourly to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in CT
The wage Connecticut residents need to afford rental housing in the local market is one of the highest in the country, according to the latest annual report from The National Low Income Housing Coalition, which tracks housing affordability for minimum wage workers. The report found residents would need to earn...
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
nypressnews.com
Connecticut’s child tax credit deadline on July 31
HARTFORD, Conn. – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is urging families to apply for the child tax rebate before the July 31 deadline. The maximum rebate is $250 for up to three children. Single or married parents filing separately who make $100,000 or less are eligible for the maximum amount,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wshu.org
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Klondike retiring Choco Taco, Murphy gets involved
(WTNH) – It’s pretty amazing when you think about what gets people all riled up. Case in point? The discontinuation of the Choco Taco. After 40-plus years, the Klondike ice cream treat is headed for that giant freezer in the sky. Klondike says it’s time. That decision...
wshu.org
Massachusetts Cultural Council has more funding than usual for artist, organization grants
When Gov. Charlie Baker signed the new state budget into law last week, the Mass Cultural Council received a near record high allocation. The main appropriation of $23,377,000 is historic said Mass Cultural Council executive director Michael Bobbitt, even factoring in inflation. The 9.4 % increase will allow the MCC...
wshu.org
After sharp decline during the pandemic, Connecticut’s Catholic school enrollment is on the rise
Catholic school enrollment in Connecticut is on the rise. Data from National Catholic Education Association shows that the number of students enrolled in Catholic schools across the country decreased by 2.8% from 2019-20 to 2021-22. In Connecticut, the numbers show that enrollment decreased more than twice that by 6.4% when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
National Night Out festivities begin across CT
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
Conn. Social Equity Council confirms five retail pot licenses
Conn. (WTNH) — Last week, the state picked the first group of businesses that will grow recreational pot in Connecticut. On Thursday, the first sellers were selected. The state’s Social Equity Council confirmed five social equity applicants who will get retail pot licenses. Social equity applications are considered first under Connecticut law to let communities […]
Eyewitness News
One CT county is in the CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven County was listed as the lone county in Connecticut with a high level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated map on Friday. It listed Litchfield, Fairfield, Middlesex and New London counties as being at the medium level.
Connecticut allocates $3.5M to energy-efficiency program for low-income households
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the allocation of $3.5 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to Connecticut’s utility-administered energy efficiency programs for low-income customers. According to a press release from Lamont’s office, the funding augments an approximate annual budget of $37 million dedicated to low-income energy efficiency...
Comments / 3