ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

McCarthy says Pelosi should recuse herself from the stock trading ban talks because of her husband's active trading

By Warren Rojas,Madison Hall
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4tup_0gxijx1G00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zpu0v_0gxijx1G00
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi receives the gavel from Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy during the first session of the 116th Congress at the US Capitol on January 3, 2019, in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Kevin McCarthy said Nancy Pelosi shouldn't be allowed to write a congressional stock trading ban due to her husband's trades.
  • Last week , Pelosi denied that her husband has traded using information she's provided him.
  • House Democrats are reportedly set to unveil their bill to ban congressional stock trading in August.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi should steer clear of negotiations on curtailing congressional stock trading because her day-trading spouse clouds her trustworthiness.

"I'm sure she had conversations on the phone about what was going to be on the floor. I'm sure she had conversations about what the chip version finally looked at. I don't know if he was able to hear them or not," McCarthy said Friday, referring to a just-passed semiconductor bill as one example of the advance knowledge about what Congress is working on that Paul Pelosi could be privy to. "I think we need to bring trust back to this institution.

McCarthy's barb comes on the heels of House Democrats announcing their plan to unveil an updated stock trading ban framework in August. The plan would reportedly force lawmakers , their spouses, and senior staffers to put their investments into a blind trust or sell them altogether.

Pelosi's husband, Paul, is a venture capitalist and frequent stock trader. Insider found that he's personally traded millions of dollars in stocks and stock option in 19 companies since 2021.

Both Pelosis came under fire recently after Paul Pelosi exercised 200 call options , or 20,000 shares, of NVIDIA worth between $1 million and $5 million on June 17 — about a month before a congressional vote on the "Chips-plus" bill, which will invest $54 billion in stateside semiconductor manufacturing and research.

The criticism led to the speaker denying at a press conference that her husband trades stocks using information she's given him. A week after his wife's press conference appearance, Paul Pelosi dumped all of his NVIDIA stock for a "total loss of $341,365."

A previous analysis from Insider estimated that the Pelosis are worth at least $46,123,051, making Nancy Pelosi one of the 25 richest members of Congress . The vast majority of the couple's wealth is derived from stocks, options, and investments made by Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi originally pushed back against the idea of a ban on congressional stock trading. "We are a free-market economy," she said in a December 2021 press conference. "They should be able to participate in that."

She ultimately warmed to the idea after facing sharp criticism from colleagues on both the left and the right .

McCarthy, whose financial portfolio doesn't include individual stocks , said policing congressional stock trading would be top priority should Republicans reclaim control of the House this fall.

"I think we have to do a thorough investigation and look at what is the proper role for members of Congress and what influence they have," McCarthy said. "And this is something that we will do in the majority."

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill countered McCarthy's "ridiculous comments" by stating that "insider trading is already a federal criminal and civil violation and the Speaker strongly supports robust enforcement of the relevant statutes by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission."

"We look forward to his support of the proposal Chair Lofgren will be circulating soon to ban trading of stocks," Hammill told Insider.

Insider's " Conflicted Congress " investigation found 66 lawmakers who violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012, a federal stock trading transparency law designed to curb conflicts of interest.

The investigation also found dozens more lawmakers whose personal stock trades are discordant with their public responsibilities.

This includes members who craft anti-tobacco policy but invest in tobacco giants and Democrats who receive plaudits from environmental groups for crafting policy aimed at combating the climate crisis — yet invest in fossil fuel companies .

Numerous Republicans who oppose abortion rights personally invest in companies at the forefront of the abortion-rights movement. A growing number of lawmakers are meanwhile trading the stock of defense contractors all while considering massive military spending proposals.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 11

babywitch
4d ago

No government official or their families SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO HOLD ANY STOCK...then, this chit wouldn’t happen.

Reply
10
ducky
4d ago

I think she and her hubby should be given the Martha Stewart treatment but for many years .

Reply(1)
9
Related
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Paul Pelosi
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Stock Trading#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#House#Republican#The 116th Congress#Mcnamee Getty Images#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Nvidia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
Business Insider

Business Insider

562K+
Followers
36K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy