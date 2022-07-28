ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Nik Constantinou makes the Ray Guy Award Watch List

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFSTf_0gxijcjF00

Texas A&M University, also known as Punter U to those who bask in Aggie lore has produced yet another star at the position in redshirt junior Nik Constantinou, who was recently named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, awarded to the top collegiate punter annually at seasons end.

The Aggies produced possibly the greatest punter in NFL history not named Ray Guy in future NFL Hall of Famer Shane Lechler, while former Aggie punter and 2018 Ray Guy Award winner Braden Mann (2016-2019), now current New York Jet is on his own path to greatness.

Constantinou’s impressive statistical history was laid out in my scouting report for him from late June:

In his first year as the starter during the 2020 Covid shortened season, he played in all 10 games, averaging 40.5 yards per punt, with 13 punts landing inside the 20-yard line, and 3 punts in the 50-plus territory, and was named a semifinalist for the 2020 Ray Guy Award. Constantinou had his best year yet during the 2021 season, leading the SEC with a 46.6 yar punting average, with 22 landing inside the 20-yard line, and 19 50-plus yard punts on the year . Combined with starting kicker, Caden Davis, the two are deemed to lead a lethal special teams unit going into the 2022 season.

In Texas A&M punting history , Constantinou currently sits in 15th place with  88 punts for 3,893 yards and a 44.2 punt yard average. After becoming a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award after the 2020 season, his goal is to finally capture the award and solidify the Aggies at the greatest collegiate punting institute in the country once and for all.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

Related

Another one! Antonio Johnson placed on Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Antonio Johnson makes the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

List

ESPN moves Aggies in new FPI rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ujLPE_0gxijcjF00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Football#American Football#College Football#Texas A M University#Aggie#New York Jet#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy