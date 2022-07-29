hudsonvalley.news12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News 12
FDNY: Car crashes into building on Ocean Avenue
A car slammed into an apartment building in Flatbush Monday morning. Firefighters say the incident took place at 500 Ocean Ave. around 8:17 a.m. What used to be a staircase leading up to an apartment on the first floor of the building is now debris scattered across the ground. A fence was also damaged.
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
Queens shooting: Man struck in face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on Sunday night, leaving him in what police described as critical condition. The victim, 26, was approached by two people on bikes on 10th Street near 40th Avenue around 9:50 a.m., officials said. At least one of the assailants opened fire […]
Alert Center: Man recovering after getting stabbed in shoulder in the Bronx, NYPD says
Police have someone in custody after a man was stabbed overnight in Riverdale.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Person stabbed in Mamaroneck after altercation
Police say an altercation between two people let up to the stabbing on the 700 block of Mamaroneck Avenue.
Woman, 70, fatally crashes into pillar underneath Brooklyn highway
A 70-year-old woman died after crashing into a pillar supporting an elevated highway in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon, according to the NYPD.
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
Off-duty NYPD detective critically injured after shooting self in head in Queens home: police
An off-duty NYPD detective was critically injured after he shot himself inside of his Queens home late Sunday, according to officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours
Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Rose Gargano – Bay Ridge
– , here and here Something must have happened on that road that caused her to swerve. The news said it was possibly a medical episode. (Source) Rose was 70 years old and lived in Bay Ridge. This accident happened about two miles from her home. This is terrible and so sad.
Police: Shots fired at LA Fitness basketball court in New Hyde Park
Shots were fired inside the LA Fitness at the basketball court in New Hyde Park, police say.
News 12
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
The community is remembering a woman who was the face of a local animal hospital. Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2. The single mother died the day before her 42nd birthday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
Norwalk police: 60-year-old man drowned at Calf Pasture Beach
Norwalk police say a 60-year-old man drowned at Calf Pasture Beach Sunday afternoon. Authorities say they received multiple 911 calls about an unconscious man in the water at around 4:47 p.m. Multiple units and first responders were dispatched to the scene. An officer assigned to the beach arrived later to...
Police: Two motorcycle thieves wanted in Bushwick
Police are searching for suspects who stole a man’s motorcycle twice.
Bridgeport police release home surveillance images of a burglary suspect on French Town Road
Bridgeport police released home surveillance images of a man accused of burglarizing a home in the North End.
fox5ny.com
Bronx armed robbery ring luring men to hotels in fake hookup scheme
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for three suspects connected to an armed robbery ring in the Bronx that has been luring men to hotels before tying up their victims and escaping with cash and clothing. According to authorities, the thieves struck at least five times in July. Prior...
7 On Your Side: 17-ton truck abandoned on Brooklyn street for 2 years
Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side battle New York City to get rid of a 17-ton truck abandoned on a Brooklyn street for two years.
Homeless man killed in stabbing outside Bronx bodega
It happened Saturday afternoon along West Fordham Road near Sedgwick Ave in University Heights.
Councilmember under fire for alleged hit-and-run accused of trying to prevent officer from towing car
A Jersey City councilmember already under fire for her role in a hit-and-run is facing renewed calls to step down after video was released of another incident.
Man from UK faces charges in Rockland County crash that injured 2 children
Police in Orangetown say Thomas Robb was driving the wrong way on a one-way section of Greenbush Road. They say he hit a car while driving into the Route 303 intersection, which collided with another car.
Comments / 0