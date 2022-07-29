ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

News 12

FDNY: Car crashes into building on Ocean Avenue

A car slammed into an apartment building in Flatbush Monday morning. Firefighters say the incident took place at 500 Ocean Ave. around 8:17 a.m. What used to be a staircase leading up to an apartment on the first floor of the building is now debris scattered across the ground. A fence was also damaged.
PIX11

Queens shooting: Man struck in face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on Sunday night, leaving him in what police described as critical condition. The victim, 26, was approached by two people on bikes on 10th Street near 40th Avenue around 9:50 a.m., officials said. At least one of the assailants opened fire […]
NBC Connecticut

Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours

Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
queenoftheclick.com

RIP Rose Gargano – Bay Ridge

– , here and here Something must have happened on that road that caused her to swerve. The news said it was possibly a medical episode. (Source) Rose was 70 years old and lived in Bay Ridge. This accident happened about two miles from her home. This is terrible and so sad.
News 12

Norwalk police: 60-year-old man drowned at Calf Pasture Beach

Norwalk police say a 60-year-old man drowned at Calf Pasture Beach Sunday afternoon. Authorities say they received multiple 911 calls about an unconscious man in the water at around 4:47 p.m. Multiple units and first responders were dispatched to the scene. An officer assigned to the beach arrived later to...
fox5ny.com

Bronx armed robbery ring luring men to hotels in fake hookup scheme

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for three suspects connected to an armed robbery ring in the Bronx that has been luring men to hotels before tying up their victims and escaping with cash and clothing. According to authorities, the thieves struck at least five times in July. Prior...

