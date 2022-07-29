ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

'It's very, very heartbreaking.' Community remembers slain Bridgeport teen as gentle and caring friend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: 3 Children Injured When Branch Hits Them

2022-08-01@1:38pm–#Stratford CT– 3 children were injured with non-life-threatening injuries at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street this afternoon. The tree was located at the picnic tables. According to radio reports, one child had a head injury, another with facial injuries, and another with a shoulder injury. They were all transported to the hospital by Stratford EMS.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Men arrested for refusing to leave wake for Westport woman killed in wrong-way crash

NORWALK — Two men were arrested at a wake Friday for a Westport woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last weekend, police said. Police were called to Raymond Funeral Home on East Wall Street Friday during a wake for 41-year-old Monica Wilson. Management reported there were two “highly intoxicated” and “belligerent” men at the wake, Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Guns#Violent Crime#Central High School#Messiah Baptist Church#Grits
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsTimes

CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
BETHANY, CT
WTNH

Hartford shooting leaves four injured, one in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting at Main Street in Hartford left four people injured on Sunday night. When Hartford police officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound. According to officials, she was transported to the hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford shooting leaves one man in hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting on Albany Avenue that left one man in the hospital Monday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Albany Avenue. Once at the scene, investigators said they found evidence of gunfire. While they were there, a victim arrived at an area […]
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy