'It's very, very heartbreaking.' Community remembers slain Bridgeport teen as gentle and caring friend

Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen Walters
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
The community is remembering a woman who was the face of a local animal hospital. Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2. The single mother died the day before her 42nd birthday.
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
'I Take My Kids With Me': Danbury Mom Left Note Before Apparent Triple-Murder/Suicide
The Fairfield County mother who is accused of killing her three children before killing herself had been crying for days and left a suicide note for her husband, according to a new report. The apparent triple murder-suicide happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior...
Know Him? Police Search For Brazen Bridgeport Home Burglary Suspect
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for assistance identifying a brazen robbery suspect who allegedly burglarized a home. The incident took place in Bridgeport between 8:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: 3 Children Injured When Branch Hits Them
2022-08-01@1:38pm–#Stratford CT– 3 children were injured with non-life-threatening injuries at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street this afternoon. The tree was located at the picnic tables. According to radio reports, one child had a head injury, another with facial injuries, and another with a shoulder injury. They were all transported to the hospital by Stratford EMS.
NewsTimes
Activist: Danbury mom killing kids, self shows mental health services ‘crisis’ in immigrant community
DANBURY — A local mother accused of killing her three children before taking her own life has shaken the community in the past week and is raising awareness to a potential “stigma” around mental health treatment in the immigrant community. Danbury police said Sonia Loja, 36, killed...
Register Citizen
Police: Men arrested for refusing to leave wake for Westport woman killed in wrong-way crash
NORWALK — Two men were arrested at a wake Friday for a Westport woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last weekend, police said. Police were called to Raymond Funeral Home on East Wall Street Friday during a wake for 41-year-old Monica Wilson. Management reported there were two “highly intoxicated” and “belligerent” men at the wake, Norwalk Police Lt. Terry Blake said Monday.
Organs donated by Yonkers man killed in accident to save a dozen others
The family of a Yonkers man killed in an accident is making sure his legacy lives on.
Bridgeport woman claims children were discriminated against by costumed characters at Legoland
Breana Ramsey says last month she was at Legoland in New York when she felt like her daughter and nephew were ignored by costumed characters.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
ALERT CENTER: Bridgeport police release home surveillance images of a burglary suspect on French Town Road
Bridgeport police released home surveillance images of a man accused of burglarizing a home in the North End. Police say the man broke into a Frenchtown Road home on July 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The homeowner gave police surveillance images of the suspect that was captured from...
Alert Center: Man recovering after getting stabbed in shoulder in the Bronx, NYPD says
Police have someone in custody after a man was stabbed overnight in Riverdale.
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
NewsTimes
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
Police: 2 West Islip stores broken into over the weekend
The stores are located next to each other in a small shopping center on Union Boulevard.
Hartford shooting leaves four injured, one in critical condition
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting at Main Street in Hartford left four people injured on Sunday night. When Hartford police officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound. According to officials, she was transported to the hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition. […]
Hartford shooting leaves one man in hospital
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting on Albany Avenue that left one man in the hospital Monday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Albany Avenue. Once at the scene, investigators said they found evidence of gunfire. While they were there, a victim arrived at an area […]
Suffolk DA seeks ShotSpotter program in North Amityville following rise in shootings
A recent rise in gun violence in North Amityville has the Suffolk County district attorney calling for the ShotSpotter program to be implemented in the area.
