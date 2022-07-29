www.uppermichiganssource.com
WLUC
Salvation Army partnering up with Walmart stores for ‘Stuff the Bus’ back to school donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Salvation Army is partnering with retailers to collect donations for back-to-school supplies with ‘Stuff the Bus.’ At Walmart stores across the country shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store. Once collected the...
WLUC
Michigamme Spurr Fire Department fundraises for rescue boat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigamme Spur Fire Department has eyes on a new rescue boat for the first time. Currently in the beginning stages of fundraising, the volunteer-run fire department has never had a rescue boat of its own. Relying solely on private boats and those owned by firefighters has caused an issue of problems says Fire Chief Joe Perry.
WLUC
Back to school event brings hope to Escanaba families
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba families received a helping hand today thanks to a group of 150 volunteers. The fourth annual Mission of Hope handed out food, shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to families in need. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.
WLUC
Motorcyclists host bike show to raise funds at Little Lake
LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists gathered in Little Lake Saturday for a bike show while raising funds for a non-profit. The American Legion Riders at post 349 hosted the event. There were fifty-fifty raffles and games like a tire toss. This is the post’s first bike show and the Director of the American Legion Post 349, Richard Wood said the proceeds raises money for the American Legion Legacy Fund. That money goes toward scholarships for children of deceased or disabled veterans.
WLUC
Honoring Health Care Workers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You are invited to honor health care workers who helped during the pandemic. The event will be held at OSF St. Francis Hospital, outside the Serenity Garden. The event will be Aug. 3, starting at 11:00 a.m.
WLUC
Alger County Fair begins Aug. 5 in Chatham
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - Livestock shows, live music and a Little Miss Alger Contest are just some activities included in the Alger County Fair this weekend. The mission of the event is to promote and advance the interest in agriculture, household arts, mechanical arts and sciences. Alger County Fair Board President Paul Naasz said they have a new addition to the fairgrounds this year.
WLUC
UP Gem and Mineral Show coming to Marquette County Saturday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Gem and Mineral Show is returning to Marquette County this Saturday. More than 30 vendors will be set up inside and outside the Ishpeming Elks building with plenty of rocks, gems, minerals, jewelry and more for sale. Kids can also participate in a...
WLUC
Fundraiser for Menominee museum gives a look into the past
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fundraiser attendees in Marinette and Menominee had a unique look into life in the 1800s and 1900s on Sunday. The West Shore Fishing Museum hosted its 10th annual Heritage Craft Days. The event hosted a black smith, weavers and other demonstrators showing what life was like in the 19th and 20th centuries.
WLUC
Hiawatha National Forest shares hiking safety tips
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A scenic hike in the Upper Peninsula could potentially be fatal without necessary precautions. The Hiawatha Forest Service is urging hikers to stay safe after a park visitor was injured while hiking at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on July 13. Another hiker was severely injured after falling off a cliff on Grand Island two weeks later.
WLUC
NMU reinstates mask mandate following rise in COVID-19 cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University reinstated a mask mandate for in-person classrooms and labs, effective Aug. 1, in response to an uptick in local COVID cases that has elevated Marquette County to the CDC’s “high transmission” category. President Kerri Schuiling provided an update of NMU’s...
WLUC
Hundreds attend 123rd annual Italian Fest in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, it was all about Italy in Ishpeming for the 123rd annual Italian Fest. The event was put on by the St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society. Hundreds gathered at Al Quaal Recreational Area, where there were local vendors, live music and, of course, pasta. There were even attractions for the kids, such as bounce houses and pony rides.
WLUC
$18M Munising Marketplace project receives State Land Bank Authority loan
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Land Bank (ACLB) has been approved for a $250,000 loan by the State Land Bank Authority (SLBA) to develop Munising Marketplace, a mixed-use development project led by Renovare Development. According to a Tuesday morning press release, the $18 million project involves the construction...
WLUC
Portion of McClellan Ave closed Tuesday for repairs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A southbound portion of McClellan Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Fair Avenue and Ridge Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2 beginning at 8 a.m. The closure is necessary for a sanitary manhole repair. This project is expected to be completed by the end of...
WLUC
Marquette man invents tool for faster, easier tree planting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can plant an oak tree in 15 seconds or less. Lowell Larson thought up the Squirrel Acorn Planter in the ‘90s, but the product didn’t come to fruition until 2016 with the help of Invent@NMU. Larson demonstrates how the Squirrel works. The Squirrel...
WLUC
Displaced Ukrainian family attends Ishpeming’s Italian Fest
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A family from Ukraine made spent time at Italian Fest in Ishpeming on Saturday. After months of heartache, stress and unknowns, Yevheniia Bilan and her family migrated to the United States on July 27. “We’re happy that all of our family is together, the four of...
wxpr.org
Extradition sought for Wausau man accused in an ATV chase in Upper Michigan
Law enforcement in Michigan wants to extradite a Wausau man to that state after a chase on an ATV earlier this summer in which the man shot himself. It happened July 22nd in Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula. A conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was...
WLUC
Election Day reminders
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s primary Election Day in Michigan. There are a few key things to keep in mind before heading to the polls. Marquette City Clerk Kyle Whitney talks about voting preparations and expectations ahead of this primary election. Whitney adds reminders about absentee voting and when...
WLUC
Hiawatha National Forest seeks public input for the Grand Island Habitat Restoration Project
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Ranger District of the Hiawatha National Forest is seeking public comment on the Grand Island Habitat Restoration Project, located on the Grand Island National Recreation Area, approximately 2 miles NNW of Munising. The Forest Service will be accepting written comments on this action until...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man to face charges following armed ATV chase in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Law enforcement in Michigan want a Wisconsin man extradited to Michigan on multiple charges following an incident in Dickinson County on July 22. In a release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it says a man from Wausau is accused of pointing...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Former Cold War Air Force base up for auction ‘as-is, where-is,’
This military site is now a prime commercial opportunity. K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Gwinn, Michigan, was built to scramble fighter jets and intercept detected threats; now it’s on the auction block as a property with lots of promise for commercial air service. “We are excited to see...
