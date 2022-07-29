LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorcyclists gathered in Little Lake Saturday for a bike show while raising funds for a non-profit. The American Legion Riders at post 349 hosted the event. There were fifty-fifty raffles and games like a tire toss. This is the post’s first bike show and the Director of the American Legion Post 349, Richard Wood said the proceeds raises money for the American Legion Legacy Fund. That money goes toward scholarships for children of deceased or disabled veterans.

