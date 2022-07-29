Jackson News Briefs July 29, 2022

jtv.tv
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
jtv.tv
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
All new Tuesday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tyler Griswold & Nick Schneider, Jackson Area Hockey Association. Author Colleen McDonnell. Mallory Lemen & Amanda Wood, McDonald’s. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Carolyn Bloodworth, Executive...
jtv.tv
Monday, August 1, 2022
All new Monday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Jon Autry, Seed Development University & Keiyera Johnson, JHS Standout Athlete. Larry Pryor, Pryor’s BBQ House. Monique Zantop, CEO, Birth Brite. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The Bart Hawley Show:...
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
The Oakland Press
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
Michigan State University Goes on Lockdown After Bomb Threat
Michigan State University announced at 1:08 PM on Monday, August 1st, 2022 that a bomb threat was reported on the East Lansing campus. Following the threat, the university asked those in the area of campus identified in the threat to evacuate at that time. Fee Hall was the area in...
wlen.com
What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference
Adrian, MI – It looks like it will be several months before residents of Riverview Terrace could move back into their building, after being forced to evacuate over structural concerns on Monday. A press conference was held Friday morning in nearby Comstock Park to discuss what has happened, what officials know now, and what they are going to be working on.
jtv.tv
City of Jackson Weekly Construction Update 7-31-22
(July 31, 2022 1:21 PM) The City of Jackson Engineering Department has released the weekly construction project update for the week ending July 30. Over the past week, the electricians completed the work of installing foundations and electrical conduits for the new traffic signals at the intersection of West and Franklin. Next week, the electricians will move to the intersection of West and Morrell to do this same work at that location.
jtv.tv
I-94/Elm Road Closure for Bridge Demolition Begins Friday Night
Elm Road bridge. MDOT file photo. (August 2, 2022 11:08 AM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) for bridge demolition and drainage work in Jackson. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and...
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support
Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.
WWMTCw
Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent resigns
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Marcus Davenport has unexpectedly resigned, according to the district. He has told the Grand Ledge Board of Education he plans to resign from his position, effective Aug. 5, because of an ‘unexpected and serious’ health issue, the district said. Davenport has also asked the board […]
jtv.tv
Jackson Barber Co. Grand Opening 7-29-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Barber Co. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 7-29-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Jackson Barber Co. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 7-29-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
State of emergency announced over Michigan city’s unsafe senior living high rise
ADRIAN, MI - Lenawee County announced a state of emergency over the Adrian senior living high rise that engineers deemed was unsafe earlier this week. All residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex were evacuated late Monday after engineers deemed the high rise “unsafe” due to multiple instances of the walls being separated from the floor, city officials said.
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
jtv.tv
Summer Reading Program Block Party 7-30-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson District Library Summer Reading Program Block Party, Carnegie Branch. 7-30-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. Jackson District Library Summer Reading Program Block Party, Carnegie Branch. 7-30-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
Comments / 0