Jackson News Briefs July 29, 2022

 4 days ago
jtv.tv

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

All new Tuesday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Tyler Griswold & Nick Schneider, Jackson Area Hockey Association. Author Colleen McDonnell. Mallory Lemen & Amanda Wood, McDonald’s. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Carolyn Bloodworth, Executive...
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Monday, August 1, 2022

All new Monday, JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Jon Autry, Seed Development University & Keiyera Johnson, JHS Standout Athlete. Larry Pryor, Pryor’s BBQ House. Monique Zantop, CEO, Birth Brite. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The Bart Hawley Show:...
JACKSON, MI
100.7 WITL

Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos

I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
100.7 WITL

Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms

Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
The Oakland Press

Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again

Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
wlen.com

What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference

Adrian, MI – It looks like it will be several months before residents of Riverview Terrace could move back into their building, after being forced to evacuate over structural concerns on Monday. A press conference was held Friday morning in nearby Comstock Park to discuss what has happened, what officials know now, and what they are going to be working on.
jtv.tv

City of Jackson Weekly Construction Update 7-31-22

(July 31, 2022 1:21 PM) The City of Jackson Engineering Department has released the weekly construction project update for the week ending July 30. Over the past week, the electricians completed the work of installing foundations and electrical conduits for the new traffic signals at the intersection of West and Franklin. Next week, the electricians will move to the intersection of West and Morrell to do this same work at that location.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

I-94/Elm Road Closure for Bridge Demolition Begins Friday Night

Elm Road bridge. MDOT file photo. (August 2, 2022 11:08 AM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) for bridge demolition and drainage work in Jackson. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and...
Tracy Stengel

Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your Support

Dee’s birthday is remembered at the Lenawee County Fair.Photo by Stephanie Volke via Justice For Dee Facebook page. Today, July 29, 2022, would have been Dee Ann Warner’s 54th birthday. Instead, she vanished from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm on April 25, 2021. The 52-year-old mother and grandmother didn’t use a cellphone, vehicle, or bank cards. She left behind her $50,000 wedding ring and something far more precious — her nine year old daughter.
ADRIAN, MI
WWMTCw

Allegan County man found dead, suspect steals lottery tickets, & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from the week of July 24. Storms knock out power for more than 65,000 Consumers Energy customers. Severe storms moved through parts of West Michigan Saturday night, causing numerous power outages. As of just 4:00 a.m. Sunday, over 65,000...
WLNS

Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent resigns

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Grand Ledge Public Schools Superintendent Marcus Davenport has unexpectedly resigned, according to the district. He has told the Grand Ledge Board of Education he plans to resign from his position, effective Aug. 5, because of an ‘unexpected and serious’ health issue, the district said. Davenport has also asked the board […]
jtv.tv

Jackson Barber Co. Grand Opening 7-29-22 | Photo Gallery

Jackson Barber Co. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 7-29-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Jackson Barber Co. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 7-29-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
13abc.com

4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship

LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rivets bus robbed in Battle Creek, all gear lost

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets finished up a three-game series in Battle Creek Friday night. They woke up Saturday ready to travel to Kalamazoo to face the Growlers when they learned their bus had been robbed. Only two bags out of the nearly 30 were salvaged. Gloves, bats, uniforms, personal belongings, you […]
BATTLE CREEK, MI

