Mecklenburg County Moves To High Level COVID-19 Threat

Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, union, rowan, and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
County moves to highest COVID alert, while NC, Cornelius plan to rescind state of emergency
Aug. 1. Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level: High/Orange. The change from medium to high reflects the ongoing increase in positive cases, which brings an increased burden on medical resources. Emergency department visits here are up 5 percent from the previous 2-week period; reported cases...
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 31st
Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. *Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
CMS focuses on recruiting operation workers ahead of upcoming school year
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
Cleveland County casino under federal investigation
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered
CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
Charlotte agency needs more landlords for people with rental subsidies
A Charlotte agency that helps homeless and low-income people find places to livehomes says it's running short on landlords willing to take in the people they work with. Housing Collaborative — formerly known as Socialserve — has 169 households waiting for a place to move into. The majority had rental subsidies, said president and CEO Tara Peele, and all came referred by local homeless and subsidy providers, such as Inlivian, Roof Above and The Salvation Army.
Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
It's hard to believe, but in at least one way, Mecklenburg's population is shrinking
Sometimes you fly past a stray fact, like a deer on the side of the interstate, and it takes a minute to process what you saw. It’s taken me a little time to make sense of something our friends at The Charlotte Ledger reported the other day. Here’s the fact: More people are choosing to leave Mecklenburg County than choosing to move here.
Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
CDC says Mecklenburg Co. at high risk for COVID-19
Clinics offered to get Charlotte students up to date on childhood vaccines. Mecklenburg County Public Health is holding several immunization clinics to make it easier for families to get shots for their children. Health experts encourage COVID shots as most kids unvaccinated. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:49 AM EDT.
Charlotte Red Cross Workers Headed To Kentucky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Additional disaster-trained volunteers from the Greater Carolinas Region of the American Red Cross will deploy to support ongoing efforts in Kentucky after deadly flash flooding. The Red Cross is on the ground focused on providing shelter, meals, comfort and support. Officials say two more local volunteers...
Governor Cooper Invites Music Midtown To N.C. On Twitter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta was canceled over a decision linked to gun laws, Governor Roy Cooper suggested the festival be held in Charlotte. Cooper took to Twitter to say the festival could be held in one of many amazing outdoor spaces in the...
Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center Welcomes Beth Mosher
MINT HILL, NC – Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center is thrilled to welcome Beth Mosher to the hospital as their new Chief Nursing Officer. Mosher began her nursing career as a critical care nurse at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. Mosher also welcomed the opportunity to work in the surgical services specialty as a PACU and Ambulatory Surgery nurse at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL.
