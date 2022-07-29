Taking the Train? Not West of Albany. Amtrak Shuts Down Service

hot991.com
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Mavericks Win Game 1 In TBL ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
WCAX
Amtrak service near Albany back up and running
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Amtrak has restored service west of Albany. Friday, on Amtrak’s first day of officially leaving Burlington with the Ethan Allen Express, the train suspended service at Saratoga Springs. The suspension was due to safety concerns about a privately owned building located near the tracks....
Thrillist
Here's the Latest Amtrak Updates Following Albany's Central Warehouse Collapse
Last Thursday, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service after Albany's infamous "eyesore building," the Central Warehouse, partially collapsed. While none of the debris fell on the adjacent train tracks, the move to suspend service west of Albany and on the Lake Shore Limited train was deemed a necessary and precautionary measure. The service remained closed for four days after chunks of the Central Warehouse fell off its facade, and Albany officials ultimately declared a state of emergency.
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
newyorkalmanack.com
Temperance & Fire At The Delavan House: Albany’s Finest 19th Century Hotel
In 1814, Delevan formed a partnership with his brother and left for Europe to find more and better sources of wine for their growing business. In the years 1825-1830, he speculated in real estate in Albany and showed large profits. This was a time when the Erie Canal was in peak operation with Albany as its busiest port. In 1831, 14,960 canal boats passed through Albany and the first railroad was just being built.
Pizza Driver in Upstate NY Greeted by Man with a Loaded Gun!
We like our pizza loaded with toppings, perhaps even loaded with cheese - but NOT loaded with bullets!. This could have been a very tragic delivery for a pizza man in Upstate, NY who was just doing his job - and here's what we know so far. According to a...
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
Albany man allegedly lies about stolen cash
An Albany man has been issued an appearance ticket after he allegedly told police $25,000 had been stolen from his bank account when it really hadn't.
Police: Man stabbed in downtown Albany
A 23-year-old man was stabbed on Saturday afternoon on South Pearl Street in Albany, city police confirmed. No suspect has been arrested or charged as the investigation is ongoing.
Gas prices continue to fall in the Capital Region
Gas prices in the Albany area are continuing to fall, with some stations below the $4 per gallon mark. According to GasBuddy, Capital Region gas prices have fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $4.46 per gallon.
mychamplainvalley.com
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Columbia County
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Columbia County. New York State Police said Michael Manetta, 54, of Red Hook, died at the scene.
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife, Kathy, watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning, their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
Will Upstate NY’s Summer Scorcher Lead Into A Warm Fall? Looks That Way
We have had a HOT summer and it looks like the trend of warmer temperatures will continue this fall. As we enjoy a break this week from one of our hottest stretches of Albany weather in recent memory, the Weather Channel says we are heading into another stretch of 90-degree days next week which will kick off what will be a hot August.
WNYT
Four Saratoga County businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
State Police say they have found four businesses selling alcohol to minors in Saratoga County: The A-Plus Sunoco on Crescent Road in Clifton Park, Sunoco Food Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, Xtra Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, and Lucky Mart Valero on State Route 50 in Ballston Spa.
6 shot, 1 dead after overnight shootings on Central Avenue
A total of six people were shot, and one died, after two separate shooting incidents Tuesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department.
Off the Beaten Path: Rockn J Flea & Antiques
Tucked away in Montgomery County, Rockn J Flea & Antiques celebrated five years in business this past July. The year-round flea market provides space for vendors to sell used household items or antiques.
Arrest made in downtown Albany robbery
Torrence Williams, 23, of Albany, has been arrested for an alleged robbery early Saturday morning on South Pearl Street. The Albany Police Department said the victim suffered serious injuries and is currently in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center.
Drivers ticketed during seatbelt check near Moreau State Park
The New York State Police partnered with New York State Park Police to hold a "Buckle Up New York" checkpoint. The checkpoint was on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the Moreau State Park entrance.
Smile Albany! Were You Captured On Camera By the Google Maps Car?
Have you ever wondered how the images on Google Street View are captured? According to PetaPixel, each Google Street Maps car uses 15 cameras grabbing 360-degree views from street level up to 8 feet high. The gear that is mounted on these vehicles also use laser range scanners to capture 3D models of the surroundings and that includes YOU!
