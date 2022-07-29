ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Ward gets two life sentences in Hot Springs police officer murder

By Brandon Ringo, Andrew Epperson, Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAjSA_0gxigF9v00

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A jury has sentenced Kayvon Ward to two life sentences for charges from the shooting death of police officer Brent Scrimshire in March 2020.

Life is the maximum sentence for murder in the first degree, and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Impact statements underway in murder of Hot Springs police officer

On Thursday, the jury found Ward guilty on all six counts he was charged: first-degree murder, aggravated assault against an officer, possession of a defaced firearm, obstruction of government operations and fleeing.

In March 2020, Scrimshire had stopped Ward after Ward’s SUV was seen running a stop sign. A struggle ensued between Ward and Scrimshire and a third officer who arrived on scene. As Ward tried to flee Scrimshire was shot, the bullet entering his body above his body armor. He died shortly thereafter.

Ward, 22, admitted in testimony to having fired a gun, saying he just wanted the officer chasing him to get down as he fled.

Ward’s defense had maintained that he suffered from schizophrenia and was incapable of the premeditated act of murder. Ward’s mental health became a point of contention between defense and prosecution as testimony began Monday, July 25.

Hot Springs jury finds Kayvon Ward guilty in 2020 killing of Officer Brent Scrimshire

The jury heard testimony from three psychologists, two for the prosecution and one for the defense. The defense psychologist maintained that Ward suffered from schizophrenia, a view not shared by the two psychologists appearing on behalf of the prosecution. The diagnosis was made after the 2020 shooting.

A second person, Coraima Hernandez, 20, of Hot Springs, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident. She is in the Garland County Detention Center, charged with capital murder awaiting trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hot Springs, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Ward, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
THV11

Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teenager. 16-year-old Alexis Crosby was last seen in Little Rock on Saturday. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

1 dead in Monday morning homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Monday morning homicide in the southwestern part of the city, the agency said. Police said the murder occurred in the 10100 block of Whispering Pines Drive, near Mabelvale. The Little Rock Police Department is asking the public to avoid...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Epperson
KATV

Little Rock Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to authorities police responded to reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the 9800 block of I-30 Frontage Road to an unresponsive black male, who was later identified as 20-year-old Traveion Lowery. Lowery was transported to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Tucker inmate from Saline County takes own life

An inmate from Saline County apparently committed suicide on Thursday at the Maximum Security Unit at Tucker. Staff observed Jason Lee Taylor unresponsive in a locked single-man cell. Taylor was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an...
KATV

'Life in Prison' Kayvon Ward to begin serving his sentence at ADC Friday

LITTLE ROCK- KATV — As Friday mornings sentencing proceedings began for Kayvon Ward, family, and friends of Ward and the fallen Corporal Officer Brent Scrimshire gathered in the courtroom to hear what fate he would face. After four days of trial and three hours of deliberation, Ward was found guilty on all charges Thursday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Shooting#Life Sentences#Violent Crime#Arnews
THV11

Suspect charged in Benton toddler death investigation

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police have arrested a suspect in relation to a toddler's death— Nneka Seville will be charged with manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old son in February. Officers responded to a call from Chapel Ridge Apartments on February 26 in reference to an unresponsive...
BENTON, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teenager. 16-year-old Niya Flint was last seen in Little Rock on July 26, 2022. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Flint, please contact Detective...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy