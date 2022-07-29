ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California legislators call on federal gov to approve flexible monkeypox funding

By Caelyn Pender
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdLUH_0gxig1t000

( KRON ) — Nine California legislators have called on Xavier Beccerra, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, to authorize Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity funding to be used for the monkeypox response in a July 28 letter .

State and local agencies already have previously been awarded access to ELC funding for the COVID-19 response, and the letter asks that it be made flexible so it can also be used in the monkeypox response for vaccinations, testing, contact tracing and communications.

SF declares monkeypox local health emergency

“With quick action now, we can stop the spread of this contagious disease through vaccinating, testing, disease investigation and contact tracing,” the letter reads. “Local health departments need increased funding and increased flexibility to address this issue now before it spreads further into our communities.”

California has requested flexibility in the use of ELC Enhancing Detection and ELC Expansion awards to be used in both the response to COVID-19 and monkeypox. Local health departments have received allocations of $293 million and $1.2 billion through these two funds.

“While these funds continue to be critical for our ongoing COVID-19 response, being able to leverage these funds for our immediate monkeypox response needs would be instrumental,” the letter continues.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The letter adds that ELC funds have “greatly benefitted” state and local health departments since 1995, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has “only authorized two awards” to assist in the monkeypox response, according to the letter — ELC Strengthening Laboratory Preparedness and Strengthening PHL Preparedness through the Laboratory Response Network. These do not address “additional costs” that flexibility in funding will support.

The letter was signed by Sen. Scott Wiener of the 11th District, Sen. Susan Eggman of the Fifth District, Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Ninth District, Sen. Lena Gonzalez of the 33rd District, Assemblymember Matt Haney of the 17th District, Assemblymember Buffy Wicks of the 15th District, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago of the 53rd District, Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes of the 60th District and Assemblymember Chris Ward of the 78th District.

“We need significant testing, vaccination, contact tracing infrastructure,” Wiener wrote in a tweet . “These funds will help.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Eggman
Person
Lena Gonzalez
Person
Scott Wiener
Upworthy

Black family receives deed to California beach a century after land was seized from their ancestors

Nearly a century after a seaside property was seized from its Black owners, the deed to Bruce's Beach has been formally returned to the heirs of Willa and Charles Bruce. Earlier this week, Anthony Bruce—the great-great-grandson of the original Manhattan Beach land owners—was presented with an official deed marking the transfer of land by Dean Logan, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder. According to CCN, the event on Wednesday was the final step in transferring Bruce's Beach from Los Angeles County back into the hands of the family heirs. "This transfer will allow the Bruce family to realize generational wealth, which they have been denied for generations simply because they were black in America," said State Sen. Steven Bradford, who authored the state bill that allowed the land to be transferred back to the Bruce family.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
RIO VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Health And Human Services#Politics State#Politics Legislative
KRON4 News

Dad guides teen daughter to safety as stranger follows her through Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly followed a teenager through the Sunset District last week. The victim’s father spoke exclusively with KRON4 and tells us how their family’s quick thinking helped save their teenage girl. “What’s this guy thinking? Rapist? Kidnapper? I don’t know what he wanted to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy