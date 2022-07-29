Casper to see over-90-degree weekend heat; thunderstorms possible

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The RSPD would like to remind everyone attending the Sweetwater County Fair of traffic changes during the event. The traffic route changes start Tuesday night and will continue nightly through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to midnight. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. traffic will become Northbound only on Yellowstone Rd and wrap around onto Foothill Boulevard. There will be no left turns at the intersection of Yellowstone and Signal until midnight. See the attached map for more details.

