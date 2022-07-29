Casper to see over-90-degree weekend heat; thunderstorms possible

oilcity.news
Thunderstorms could produce heavy rain in Casper on Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some heavy rain in thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with isolated showers possible in the morning and scattered showers possible in the afternoon. The high is expected to reach near 88 degrees with wind gusts up to 33 mph possible.
Weather Service: Critical Fire Conditions in Effect for Northeast Wyoming
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a red flag warning about critical fire weather conditions for most of east-central and the northeast Wyoming plains into South Dakota from noon through 9 p.m. today. The affected counties include northern Platte and northern Goshen, Converse, Campbell, Johnson, Niobrara, Weston, Crook,...
Sugarloaf Fire mapped at 553 acres in Wyoming; 19% contained with heavy rain, hail, strong winds possible Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — An infrared flight mapped the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak at 553 acres, a Monday morning update from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three said. Containment on the fire has grown to about 19% since its discovery on Monday, July 25. A variety...
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
A wildfire raging in the Nebraska Panhandle has led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes just south of Gering.
Drier weather may increase smoke over Sugarloaf fire; containment still 0%; helicopters and tankers assisting
CASPER, Wyo. — With drier weather moving into the area of the Sugarloaf fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest, crews expect to see an increase in smoke, according to a Saturday morning news release from fire managers. The fire is still 516 acres in size with 0% containment, and personnel are working to remove vegetation — which could act as fuel — from the south line of the blaze.
WYDOT to present Statewide Transportation Plan at its office Aug. 4
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be presenting its Statewide Transportation Plan, which includes projects in Casper and Natrona County, at the WYDOT Casper office at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. According to a release sent by WYDOT Monday, the plan “details WYDOT funding and expenses...
Gas Prices Approaching $4 Nationally and in Wyoming
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.35 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 50.9 cents lower than a month ago and 84 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.50 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.79 a gallon.
Wyoming offering same-day registration, voting Tuesday through Primary Election Day
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s Primary Election Day is about two weeks away, and Monday marks one voting-related deadline, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the last day voters can register without also casting a vote on the same day. However, Monday is not the last day people can register to vote in Wyoming.
Obituaries: Clamp, Harris, Platt, Wilson, Wolford
On July 26, 2022, the Clamp family lost our Dad, our Popper, our Hero when he left us to join Mom. Dad spent his last days surrounded and cared for by his kids and grandkids in their brick house in Mills where he raised his children and enjoyed his grandchildren.
