Macon, GA

Man accused of sexual assault arrested in Macon after more than 18 years on the run

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

A man who was on the run for more than 18 years after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor was finally arrested in Macon last weekend, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office .

Timothy Harmon, 53, was arrested around 9 a.m. Saturday by U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force officers on the 900 block of Maynard Street in Macon. He was taken to Bibb County jail and awaits extradition back to Pennsylvania. Information on why Harmon was in Macon was not released.

Harmon, a former resident of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, had been accused of assaulting a child and rape of a child less than 13 on different occasions.

The charge of assaulting a minor came in October of 2003 while Harmon was on parole for a prior drug charge. Harmon could not be found and parole and arrest warrants were issued by the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

The charge of raping a minor came in 2009 after Harrisburg police identified another victim. The sexual assault allegedly occurred while Harmon lived in Harrisburg in the early 2000s. A second arrest warrant was issued, but Harmon couldn’t be found.

The Fugitive Task Force followed leads that Harmon was in Pennsylvania, Georgia, California, South Carolina and Florida, but could not find him until his arrest in Macon.

The Telegraph

2-year-old was killed in Georgia apartment shooting. Now 3 men face murder charges

Three men have been charged in a shooting that left a 2-year-old dead and his 4-year-old brother injured, authorities in Georgia say. Dahmon Jacquez Lemmon, 23, Jaquiese Stephen Finley, 29, and Kamau Zyon Pasby, 20, were arrested in connection to the July 17 shooting at Deer Run Apartments in Cochran, according to a July 25 news release from the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office.
COCHRAN, GA
Macon, GA
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

