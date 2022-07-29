ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Indoor masks now advised in majority of NC counties, as 10 more join high-risk list

By Teddy Rosenbluth
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pP594_0gxie88V00

Masks are advised in the majority of North Carolina’s counties, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Sixty-two counties are now in the highest risk category of the CDC’s three community levels: green, yellow, and orange. Ten more counties joined the highest-risk classification in the last week , the majority of which were in the southern part of the state.

The CDC calculates these risk categories by compiling data about COVID transmission, hospital admissions and hospital capacity. Each level corresponds with a color and a number of steps individuals and communities are urged to take to mitigate the spread.

Those in the highest risk counties, orange, and who are at high risk of severe disease may consider avoiding nonessential indoor activities and talk to their doctors about treatment plans in case they do test positive . Those with high risk friends or family members should consider rapid testing before seeing them.

In the Triangle, Durham, Orange, Chatham and Harnett counties are all high risk. Wake, Franklin and Johnston counties are still medium risk.

In medium risk counties, the CDC recommends that high risk residents talk to their doctors about whether they should wear a mask indoors and potential treatment options if they test positive.

BA.5 is driving the surge

BA.5, the most contagious COVID-19 variant to date, now comprises nearly 60% of all cases in the state, according to the most recent data from the NC department of health and human services.

No evidence has shown that BA.5 will cause more severe illness than previous omicron subvariants. COVID-related hospital admissions have steadily increased since late June but experts say that doesn’t necessarily indicate a rise in severe illness, as that statistic includes patients who were hospitalized for another ailment and happened to test positive for COVID-19.

It’s still not clear how this subvariant could affect your chances of developing long COVID.

BA.5 is particularly adept at evading immunity from both vaccinations and past infections, even if the infection was recent.

Getting a booster shot is one of the best ways to protect yourself against BA.5. A local coronavirus researcher found that boosters improve immunity against omicron 20-fold.

Even so, a small fraction of eligible adults have received their second COVID-19 booster.

Everyone 5 and older are eligible to get one booster and people older than 50, or who are severely immunocompromised, are eligible for a second booster.

Comments / 143

AP_000715.3cc7d66a36394a8e806c1b88096232b3.2108
2d ago

Need a good pandemic crisis so mail in fake ballots can keep the mob in power. If they can hang on one more year than can achieve their goal to destroy this country completely.

Reply(3)
48
George Gibbs
3d ago

Masks don't provide any protection against viruses. They are only a symbol of submission that also suppresses your immune system.

Reply(34)
84
Linda Schramm
3d ago

It's over no one but sheep will listen.Its a form of the flu or a cold.Deal with it move on.Its not going to go away

Reply(17)
51
Related
cbs17

What should Wake County do with $35M in opioid funding?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Earlier this year, Attorney General Josh Stein announced North Carolina would receive $750 million after winning a settlement against pharmaceutical companies Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson. Stein’s office said 85 percent of these funds will go directly to North Carolina’s local communities to...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
FOX Carolina

North Carolina announces grant to expand internet access to 11 Counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that more than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across the state will get access to high-speed internet thanks to recent grants. The North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology...
FOX8 News

North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
FOX8 News

‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
INTERNET
Charlotte Stories

North Carolinians Ranked Among The Nation’s Healthiest Sleepers

After a night spent tossing and turning in bed instead of getting the. 7 hours of shut-eye, many people are familiar with the zombie-like state that follows the next day – and would do everything in their power to avoid this feeling of exhaustion. In fact, a report found that just between mid-February and mid-March of 2020, there was an overall 14.8% increase in prescription sleep medications in the U.S. Lack of sleep can be caused by things like an overactive mind due to busy everyday life; mental health issues, or general anxiety. While many insufficient sleepers seek the secret to a perfect night’s sleep in the form of a seemingly magic pill, relying on these medications over time could lead to a more long-term dependency…
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
FOX Carolina

SC horses diagnosed with untreatable life-threatening disease

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Three quarter horses have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA), a blood-borne illness that hasn’t been seen in the state since 2014. EIA does not infect humans, but it is transmitted between horses and other equine species by bloodsucking insects or infected medical equipment.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
chathamjournal.com

North Carolina among top states for foreign real estate investors

Raleigh, NC – North Carolina was in the top five states for residential real estate investors from other countries over the pat year. According to a new survey from the National Association of Realtors, investors from China spent the most of foreign investments on U.S. real estate, spending $6.1 billion last year.
13News Now

Plane leaving Dare County makes emergency landing onto NC highway

CRESWELL, N.C. — A plane leaving the Outer Banks made an emergency landing Monday morning in eastern North Carolina, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Lieutenant Charles Arnold said a pilot heading from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell.
kiss951.com

You Can Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina On This Cool Adventure

Looking for a cool adventure? I think this one might be one of the best. Did you know could hunt for shark teeth in North Carolina? One adventure company wants you to get a thrill during this epic adventure in North Carolina. Travel + Leisure reports that Uncharted Society is...
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
8K+
Followers
448
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy