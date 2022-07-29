Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy

www.wnky.com
Related
wnky.com
Eastern Kentucky still suffers from effects of historic flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Though the rain was last week, the damage remains in the eastern parts of Kentucky. Many homes and businesses have been destroyed as a result of unimaginable flooding and 37 are determined dead with countless more missing. The flooding in Eastern Kentucky in largely in...
wnky.com
Gov. Beshear: Death toll from flooding rises to 30
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear has provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts after the damaging floods in eastern Kentucky. The governor reported severe weather is continuing in the region as the death toll continues to rise. “If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this...
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
wnky.com
Local businesses, former WKU players collect donations for eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky is still hurting. “The need is massive. There’s not even numbers to calculate what that is yet,” said Gasper Brewing owner Isaiah King. King has banded together with other local businesses to raise funds for the Eastern Kentucky flooding devastation. A portion of sales,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnky.com
Beshear orders flag to half-staff in honor of flood victims
FRANKFOR, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear ordered Monday that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic eastern Kentucky floods that began July 26. Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at...
Comments / 0