Shawn Adkins trial moved from Mitchell County to Nolan County

Callahan County house fire evacuates nearby homes
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several homes were evacuated Monday afternoon due to a house fire between Clyde and Baird. Fire departments with the Cities of Eula and Clyde responded to the fire along 279 County Road 525. It broke out around 2:30 p.m., and was fully involved shortly after. While most details of this […]
Congressman August Pfluger holds Town Halls in West Texas
STANTON, Texas — Congressman August Pfluger returned from Washington to make the rounds in West Texas. Pfluger held his first Town Hall on August 1 in Stanton where he shared more on what topics will be discussed at future Town Hall meetings. "What I heard loud and clear is...
“We do anticipate more of our citizens being hospitalized”: Abilene mayor addresses spike in COVID-19
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s mayor Anthony Williams is addressing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, saying he does expect to see more citizens hospitalized soon. Right now, Mayor Williams says there are 1,500 cases of COVID-19 in Abilene. 20 patients are hospitalized, and for the first time in a long time, a citizen with […]
Three arrested for attempted murder in Texas town after victim survives gunshot to the head
Three men are charged with attempted capital murder after a man was shot in the head and dumped near a roadside in Sweetwater on Saturday.
brownwoodnews.com
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill
Janie Rose (Hill) Thornhill, 75, was born on May 18, 1947 in Abilene, Texas, to Carl and Louise Hill. After a long illness, Janie went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday July 30, 2022. A 1965 graduate of Jim Ned High School, Janie went on to study...
Texas officer stabbed in head, face while on duty gets more leave for ongoing battle with PTSD, substance abuse
Editor’s Note: All details below were made public during an Abilene City Council meeting July 28 by Officer Mary Guitar’s attorney Zac Horn, Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley, and members of Abilene city staff. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene police officer was given extended leave because she is still suffering from PTSD after being […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman scares off burglar after he breaks into home while she’s inside
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of Oak Street – Assault A victim reported he was assaulted by an unknown […]
‘One evening of her life is going to take years of investment’: Abilene officer battles PTSD following 2020 attack while on duty
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The vote to extend Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Officer Mary Guitar’s paid administrative leave narrowly passed through Abilene City Council Thursday, by a vote of 4-3. Guitar’s attorney, Zach Horn, pleaded her case before council, asserting that given her immense mental burden, more time is needed to recover from her 2020 […]
Crime Reports: Abilene police investigating ‘invasive visual recording’
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of Butternut Street – Assault Family Violence A victim reported she was assaulted by […]
Human remains found in North Abilene by TxDOT
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Human remains were discovered by a working TxDOT crew Wednesday afternoon in North Abilene. According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), crews with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) were clearing brush in the area of Interstate 20 and mile marker 288 – near Rainy Creek – when crew members found human remains under a bridge.
GALLERY: House fire burns in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in south Abilene Thursday morning. The fire ignited at a home on the 3000 block of Rex Allen Drive just after 10:00 a.m. First responders were able to quickly contain the smoke and flames. No one was home during the fire and no injuries have […]
‘Most Wanted’ Abilene man accused of child endangerment after, 1-and-2-year-old test positive for cocaine & marijuana
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ‘Most Wanted’ Abilene man is accused of child endangerment after two young children tested positive for narcotics. Marquees Haynes has been the featured fugitive on the Abilene Police Department’s Wanted Wednesday segment for multiple weeks. Haynes has been charged with two counts of Child Endangerment, which he was arrested and […]
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
‘Scammers are attacking hard’: Ballinger bank issues warning about text scam targeting customers
BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Ballinger bank issued a scam warning for its customers Thursday, in connection to a text message alleging it was from the bank. In a Facebook post from the First National Bank of Ballinger (FNBB), the bank warned customers that it would never sent a text, email or call requesting response, […]
Big Spring authorities searching for missing woman
BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Katherine Sue Hauman, 64, has not been seen since early May. According to the Big Spring Howard County Crimestoppers Facebook page, Hauman is a person of interest in an active Big Spring Police Department Investigation.
Big Spring driver dies after colliding with truck tractor
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — A Big Spring man is dead following a crash in Howard County. According to DPS, Tristen Anderson, 26, was traveling south on Midway road just after 7 a.m. on July 19. At the same time, a Freightliner truck tractor with a trailer was traveling north...
Hangar 25 Museum holds Big Spring's military history
BIG SPRING, Texas — There's a lot of history here in West Texas and you don't have to look hard to find it. Big Spring was the home to an air force base during World War II where many airmen trained and graduated to serve our country. "It's important...
