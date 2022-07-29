City to swap all 15-minute parking stalls for 2-hour stalls

lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
Overland Park city council says no to a rezoning proposal for townhomes
The Overland Park city council voted down a developer's proposal Monday night to rezone land behind the vacant Incred-A-Bowl to build townhomes.
Entire mobile home dumped under 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge. “Yes, a whole mobile home,” spokeswoman Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement. It was uncovered on Friday under the 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway. The...
News and notes including plans for vacant I-70 industrial lot, closing of city’s lone gun range, and bankruptcy for Mac shop
Today, I have a tale of a hole in a roof, a gun and a MacBook computer. It sure sounds like a bad IT day, but don’t let your imaginations run wild. Rather, it is news and notes from around town, featuring one business that is expanding and two that have closed.
Union Station to display new lighting technology Saturday night
New lighting technology will be on display on Saturday night at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913
Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
Man shot, killed on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City
A man died following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City, MO, officials allege mobile home illegally dumped near interstate
An entire mobile home was recently illegally dumped in eastern, Kansas City, Missouri, officials allege.
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
Driver dead in crash near US 71 Highway and Blue Ridge
Update: Kansas City police say that the driver involved in the crash has died from their injuries. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MoDot, northbound US 71/I-49 Highway near Blue Ridge Blvd. has been shut down. Police activity is cited as the reason for the highway closure and they have asked people to seek […]
Smoke from western wildfires continues to drift over Kansas City
For the second straight night, smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. could give Kansas Citians an extra filter for Monday night’s sunsets.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on U.S. 71 Sunday evening in Kansas City
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on northbound U.S. 71 at Red Bridge Road Sunday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City won’t pay claim after large pothole destroys man’s tire
Corey Black filed a pothole claim with Kansas City asking for his damages to be reimbursed. He was denied.
Voters line up out the door at Douglas County Elections office; Election Day is Tuesday
Douglas County voters showed up to the polls in droves Monday — the last opportunity to cast a ballot early, before Election Day. Despite long lines, poll workers kept the pace moving pretty quickly. But under state law, the cutoff time to vote early was noon Monday. Polls will be open for 12 hours on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
1 man shot to death Sunday afternoon at Overland Park gas station/car wash
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
Cyclist left on crutches after hitting large hole in KC street
A bike ride turned disastrous for one KC-area man. He was prepping for a milestone event, but now he's at home recovering.
Overland Park police investigating shooting at gas station
Feel-like temperatures through the next few days will range between 101 and 110° with the hottest day expected to be Tuesday. Aging & Style: New drug gives hope for health condition caused by inherited gene mutation. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missouri researchers have made a breakthrough discovery for...
Driver critically injured in Topeka car crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash at SW 21st and Lincoln just after 11 a.m. Monday morning sent the driver to the hospital with critical injuries. According to the Topeka Police Department, the cause of the one-vehicle crash is unknown. However, the driver did hit a retaining wall at a high rate of speed. The driver’s […]
Vacant homes causing problems in KC’s Waldo neighborhood
Vacant homes in Southeast Kansas City, Missouri are stirring up problems in the Waldo neighborhood.
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
