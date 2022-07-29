Post Voyager Partners With Ozys, Announces Plans for Multi-Chain Expansion

dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
Majority of US Adults With Income of $50,000 or Less Sold Crypto Holdings During Market Collapse: New Study
A new study shows that US crypto investors falling in the lowest income bracket were the primary group of sellers during the market rout witnessed in recent weeks. The study conducted by consumer insights platform Civic Science reveals that 65% of US digital asset investors earning $50,000 or less sold all or some of their crypto holdings over the last few weeks.
Two Under-the-Radar Altcoins Rolled Out on Digital Asset Exchange Crypto.com
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is adding support for two under-the-radar altcoins as markets rebound. Earlier this week, the exchange listed the native token of Boba Network (BOBA). The project utilizes optimistic rollups, a less stringent and data-heavy method of transaction verification than traditional zero-knowledge rollups. The BOBA token can...
Axie Infinity CEO Denies Rumors of Moving Millions of Dollars in AXS During Massive $600,000,000 Ronin Attack
The chief executive of blockchain gaming platform Axie Infinity is debunking reports that he moved millions of dollars in AXS as the protocol’s sidechain was hacked to the tune of $600 million. A recent report by Bloomberg details how a crypto wallet belonging to Axie Infinity CEO Trung Nguyen...
Shares of a Chinese tech firm are up more than 32,000% since its July IPO - and even the company has no idea why
AMTD Digital trades on the New York Stock Exchange and priced its IPO at $7.80 a share. On Tuesday, the stock hit a high of $2,521.72.
Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Accumulate $64,000,000,000 in BTC in Last 12 Months: Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock reveals that long-term holders of Bitcoin have accumulated tens of billions of dollars worth of BTC during the last year. In a new report, IntoTheBlock highlights a “somewhat bizarre” rally that occurred in crypto even though macro factors served as headwinds for the digital asset markets.
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Rallies After Coinbase Suddenly Adds It to Listing Roadmap
A massive multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game that harnesses the power of blockchain technology is surging after top US crypto exchange Coinbase put it on the path to joining the marketplace. The Coinbase listing roadmap consists of crypto projects that are currently being considered for inclusion among the exchange’s roster...
Historically Accurate Indicator Suggests Bitcoin (BTC) About to Rip, Says Analyst Who Called May 2021 Collapse
A closely followed crypto analyst known for calling the May 2021 collapse in Bitcoin (BTC) says that an indicator with a solid track record is suggesting rallies are approaching. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 122,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) just...
Here Are the Two Biggest Use Cases of Stablecoins This Decade, According to Macro Guru Lyn Alden
Macro guru Lyn Alden says that stablecoins are currently serving two main use cases in this decade. In a new interview with Anthony Pompliano, Alden says that as a digital representation of currencies, stablecoins are crucial to the operation of crypto exchanges. “Stablecoins are serving two significant roles right now....
Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Delayed for Several More Weeks As ADA Sees Green Week
The much-anticipated Vasil hard fork for Cardano (ADA) has been delayed for several weeks as the smart contract platform sees green price action. In a new video update released by Cardano developer Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the firm’s technical manager Kevin Hammond says that the upgrade has been pushed back to ensure a smooth transition.
Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for Ethereum Competitor As ETH Showing ‘Nothing but Strength’
A popular crypto analyst is predicting that one big Ethereum rival will rally and says ETH itself is showing significant strength. In a new strategy session, the host of YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 443,000 subscribers that Ethereum’s recent rally still has gas in the tank. “ETH has been...
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Highlights Need for Market Reset, Says Crypto Should Only Attract Believers
The chief executive of leading crypto exchange Binance is explaining why the recent market crash bodes well for the long-term health of the digital asset markets. In a new CNBC interview, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says that the crypto market crash was brought about by the abrupt influx of speculators in the space.
Ethereum, Avalanche, Polkadot and Curve Are Gearing Up for Breakouts, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Top crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH), two rivals and one additional altcoin appear poised to ignite breakout rallies. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe tells his 166,000 YouTube subscribers that Ethereum is currently testing the strength of its...
North Korean Spies Attempting To Infiltrate US Crypto Companies To Gather Intelligence: Report
A new report suggests North Korean agents are attempting to falsify their way into the crypto space for nefarious purposes. According to a new Bloomberg report, North Koreans are plagiarizing real LinkedIn and Indeed job resumes to gain an unearned and potentially dangerous upper hand in the crypto job market.
‘Max Pain’ Rallies Most Likely Scenario for Ethereum, According to Macro Guru Raoul Pal – Here’s What It Means
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal thinks Ethereum (ETH) could be in for a price rally before another correction to align it back with macro conditions. The former Goldman Sachs executive says the “general feeling” is that the macro conditions are so poor ETH will drop back down to a new low or retest its recent low.
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts ‘Turbo’ Rallies for Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC)
A widely followed crypto strategist is predicting strong rallies for two Ethereum (ETH) rivals and one additional altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known as Pentoshi tells his 590,600 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is one resistance away from igniting a nearly 40% surge from current prices. “Think SOL...
Ethereum Could Unexpectedly Explode Back to New All-Time Highs Amid ETH 2.0 Hype, Says Top Trader
A widely followed crypto analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) could pull off an unexpected rally back to its highs around $4,800 when hype over the ETH 2.0 merge builds up. The pseudonymous analyst known as Kaleo tells his 530,000 Twitter followers that ETH has the best chance of any crypto asset to run to all-time highs despite the broader downtrend in the digital asset market.
Crypto Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Predicts Bitcoin ‘Spring’ Kicks Off BTC Move – Here’s His Timeline
Morgan Creek Digital managing partner Mark Yusko is forecasting when he thinks Bitcoin (BTC) will revamp into a new bull market. Speaking in an interview with Stansberry Research, Yusko says that Bitcoin’s recent market structure is indicative of a bottoming process, with BTC printing several higher lows and higher highs.
Crypto Analyst Predicts Strong Surge for Ethereum, Axie Infinity and One More Low-Cap Altcoin
A closely tracked analyst is predicting a strong rally for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and two additional altcoins as crypto markets bounce. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,600 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum has more gas left in its tank despite nearly doubling its value in less than two months.
