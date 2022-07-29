Appalachia Rises: How to donate toward Eastern Kentucky flood relief

www.wave3.com
Wave 3
UPS, Kroger aiding in Eastern Ky. flood relief efforts with grants, donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two businesses with operations in Kentucky are working to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kroger and UPS announced on Monday they would be collaborating to collect donations that would be shipped out to the hardest hit areas from last week’s flooding.
Wave 3
Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help
Your Money: Southwest hires, International housing buyers, Fastest broadband, Record energy profits. Oil companies just reported record profits. Also, Southwest is hiring for thousands of roles, including its first-ever remote positions. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. Man arrested after police...
Wave 3
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says flooding death toll has risen to at least 35
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The death toll from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky continues to rise. Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Monday afternoon that the death toll has risen to at least 35. The governor says refrigerator trucks are serving as mobile morgues to hold bodies as they are flown to the medical examiner’s office in Frankfort.
Wave 3
Indiana University offering new program to match Ky. scholarships
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana University is offering a way to match scholarship offerings for students coming in from Kentucky. Beginning this fall, IU Southeast is offering a scholarship to match Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship, or KEES, awards to students who have earned them and wish to enroll in IU.
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians impacted by flooding
EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Kentuckians lost to or impacted by the historic flooding. The governor made the announcement on Monday, August 1. Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff starting at sunrise on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and...
Wave 3
Veteran’s Club, Kentucky Humane Society partner to benefit local veterans, horses
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Veteran’s Club and the Kentucky Humane Society announced a new program through their partnership that will benefit service members, first responders, veterans, and horses in the Kentucky Humane Society’s care. The Restorative Horsemanship Program is an equine therapy program that helps participants heal...
Wave 3
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 8/1
Severe T-Storm WATCH is out for much of our northern 2/3rds of our area. This includes Louisville. The WATCH is in effect until 11pm ET. We’ll see if this extends more to the south overnight but a general weakening trend is expected with this round overall. 4:28 PM UPDATE.
Wave 3
Officials: Man killed in motorcycle crash in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A LaGrange man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Oldham County Sunday afternoon. Soon after 7 p.m., OC emergency services were called to respond to a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck pulling a trailer on KY 1694 at Gum Street. Early investigation revealed...
Wave 3
Sunday mid-morning forecast
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. It’s been half a year since tornadoes ripped through parts of Kentucky, demolished buildings and killed 57 people. One of the hardest hit areas has barely scratched the surface when it comes to rebuilding.
Wave 3
Your Money: Bourbon County stouts, NFL team values, Retirement optimism, Mexican pizza is back!
