ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

How to help victims of Kentucky floods

By Christopher Wilson
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4PR3_0gxic4g100
Bonnie Combs,Adelynn Bowling Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

At least 15 Kentuckians have died in historic flooding that has hit the eastern portion of the state this week. Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected that number to at least double and said those who wish to donate to help the area can do so through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Appalshop, a non-profit based in hard-hit Whitesburg, has about how to help locally, including the addresses of shelters and donation dropoff spots. They also included recommendations of where those outside the area can safely direct their money:

Appalshop also listed the recommended by Beshear.

“It's going to be a tough couple days,” the governor said in a video statement Friday. “And then it's going to be a long rebuild. But we are tough enough. We'll make it. Let's stick together. Let's help out our fellow human beings.”

Nearly 50 air rescues and hundreds of boat rescues were conducted on Thursday, according to Beshear. An estimated 23,000 people remain without power and many counties in the eastern part of the state are without water.

“This situation is ongoing,” Beshear said. “We are still in the search and rescue mode.”

The flooding began Tuesday, when up to 12 inches of rain fell in western Kentucky. At its peak, the rain fell in some locations at a rate of 5 inches per hour. The National Weather Service said that the chances of that much rain falling there were 1 in 1,000 in any given year.

The extreme rain continued in the eastern part of the state on Wednesday, turning Appalachian towns into raging rivers that swept away homes. As much as 14 inches of rain was recorded in Perry County, and it was still falling on Thursday evening.

On Friday, President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

_____

Global temperatures are on the rise and have been for decades. Step inside the data and see the magnitude of climate change.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities was diminishing on Tuesday, leaving survivors to face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover. “It’s going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new...
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — (AP) — Some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park have been closed after they were inundated over the weekend with mud and debris from flash floods that also hit western Nevada and northern Arizona hard. Officials on Sunday provided...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

Authorities: 2 more bodies found within California fire zone

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Two more bodies have been found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state's largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences...
YREKA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
KRMG

Same-sex marriage plaintiff Obergefell runs for Ohio office

SANDUSKY, Ohio — (AP) — Jim Obergefell, whose landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationally, is hoping he and fellow Democrats can make gains in the Ohio Statehouse this year with a message grounded in equality. "It really just all comes down to: Can't...
OHIO STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma Lottery announces where $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold

TULSA, Okla. — Check your tickets. The Oklahoma Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million from Friday’s drawing was sold in Elgin, which is about 15 miles outside of Lawton. Chisholm Corner in Elgin sold the winning ticket, Oklahoma Lottery posted on Facebook. According to the...
KRMG

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
KRMG

US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho's restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. The federal government brought the lawsuit seeking to...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
KRMG

Report says Oklahoma is worst state for women

A statewide report said Oklahoma ranks as the worst state for women in the U.S. in areas like employment, poverty, health care and childcare. United WE, a Kansas City non-profit organization, commissioned researchers from the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University to survey women’s socioeconomic status in the state from 2015 to 2021.
KRMG

Seeing red: Michigan zoo welcomes red panda cub

LANSING, Mich. — A zoo in Michigan has a tiny, fluffy, squeaking new arrival. An endangered red panda cub was born July 21 at Potter Park Zoo, the zoo said in a news release. This is the second successful litter that the zoo’s female red panda, Mahila, has birthed.
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Poets academy gives $50,000 grants to local, state laureates

NEW YORK — (AP) — State and local poets laureate from Alabama to Hawaii will each receive $50,000 grants from the Academy of American Poets, awards given for “positive contributions to their communities.”. The academy announced Tuesday that it will distribute $1.1 million to 22 laureates through...
HAWAII STATE
KRMG

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#Kentucky Governor#Disaster Management#Appalshop
KRMG

Indiana House proposes new changes to Senate's abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The Indiana House proposed new changes Tuesday to a state Senate-approved abortion ban, with additional exceptions to protect the health of the mother and adjusting the time frame when abortion would be permitted in cases of rape and incest. Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara, of...
INDIANA STATE
KRMG

1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
SOMERSET, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
NewsBreak
NWS
KRMG

NY fines Robinhood Crypto $30M for skirting banking rules

NEW YORK — (AP) — The crypto division of the online brokerage Robinhood will pay a $30 million penalty to New York state for failing to comply with regulations governing money laundering and cybersecurity, the state's Department of Financial Services announced Tuesday. The department said an examination of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy