ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

MISSING PERSON: Amanda Price, Age 28; Last Seen In Leonardtown

By Site Coordinator
Bay Net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity For Theft Suspects In Leonardtown Wharf

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons depicted in this video in a theft investigation. On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:21 am, several individuals were pictured walking at the Leonardtown Wharf, with two male suspects each carrying a flag which was removed from the flag pole there.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Father And Son Missing After Swimming Out Of Charles County

COBB ISLAND, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a father and son are reportedly missing after going out in the Potomac River from Swan Point this afternoon. At approximately 4:35 p.m. on August 1, first responders were alerted that an incident had taken place in the lower Potomac near green buoy #27. Members of a family of five had reportedly been attempting to swim towards an anchored boat from the shore before experiencing distress.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals

Drug Arrest- On July 24, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 20700 block of Golden Thompson Road in Avenue, and made contact with Thomas Matthew Higgins, age 28 of Avenue. While Higgins was obtaining his identification, deputies observed a dollar bill with suspected CDS residue (suspected Alprazolam), a pill bottle with the label removed containing numerous pills (suspected Alprazolam), and a scale with powder residue (suspected heroin). Also, located on the porch, were two plants (suspected marijuana plants). Higgins was arrested and located on his person was a used needle containing suspected heroin residue. Higgins was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milton crash

MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
MILTON, DE
WTOP

Father, son missing in Potomac River

A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point. #CoastGuard, state, locals, search Potomac River for...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Price
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft Of Dirt Bikes

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Walton Road in Huntingtown, MD. The complainant stated unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a detached garage and stole three dirt bikes:. a 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i (VIN: VBKUTN230KM347657), 2005 Honda...
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Fatal Single-Car Crash In Lorton Did Involve Speeding, Alcohol: Police

A 24-year-old died from injuries sustained in a single-car crash in Lorton, police said. On July 16, Santos Casco Sierra of Maryland as driving on Richmond Highway near Woodside Lane at around 5:15 a.m., when he drove into a tree and the vehicle set on fire, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#The Sheriff S Office
Bay Net

Forgotten Kitchen Stove Causes House Fire In Lusby

LUSBY, Md. – On July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to reports of a house fire happening within the 200 block of Buckskin Trail in Lusby. A neighbor of the one-story home discovered the fire when they noticed smoke coming out of the residence.
LUSBY, MD
Bay Net

Town Of La Plata To Install Four-Way Stop

LA PLATA, Md. – Following a recent traffic safety study, the Town of La Plata plans to install a four-way stop at the intersection of St. Mary’s Avenue and Glen Albin Road. Work is expected to begin on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and conclude in approximately one day...
LA PLATA, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Body Recovered at Chesapeake Harbour Marina in Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found floating in the marina at the Chesapeake Harbour community yesterday afternoon. At about 1:30 pm, on July 30, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the community off of Edgewood Road in Annapolis for a body that was found in the water. On arrival, the fire department requested the Anne Arundel County Police to assist at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy