MISSING PERSON: Amanda Price, Age 28; Last Seen In Leonardtown

COBB ISLAND, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a father and son are reportedly missing after going out in the Potomac River from Swan Point this afternoon. At approximately 4:35 p.m. on August 1, first responders were alerted that an incident had taken place in the lower Potomac near green buoy #27. Members of a family of five had reportedly been attempting to swim towards an anchored boat from the shore before experiencing distress.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO