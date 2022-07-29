MISSING PERSON: Amanda Price, Age 28; Last Seen In Leonardtown

thebaynet.com
VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity For Theft Suspects In Leonardtown Wharf
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons depicted in this video in a theft investigation. On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:21 am, several individuals were pictured walking at the Leonardtown Wharf, with two male suspects each carrying a flag which was removed from the flag pole there.
Bay Net
Father And Son Missing After Swimming Out Of Charles County
COBB ISLAND, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a father and son are reportedly missing after going out in the Potomac River from Swan Point this afternoon. At approximately 4:35 p.m. on August 1, first responders were alerted that an incident had taken place in the lower Potomac near green buoy #27. Members of a family of five had reportedly been attempting to swim towards an anchored boat from the shore before experiencing distress.
WJLA
Search underway in Md. for father, 10-year-old son missing in Potomac River: USCG
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A search is underway Tuesday for a father and his ten-year-old son after the pair became distressed while swimming in the Potomac River on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic. The search is happening south of the 301 bridge near...
Bay Net
Two People Reportedly Stabbed In Lexington Park; One Being Flown Out
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a double stabbing that has taken place in Lexington Park. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 31, first responders were alerted to reports that two people had been stabbed in the 21000 block of Enterprise Road. Police arrived...
Bay Net
MISSING: Kenyada Collins, Last Seen In Mechanicsville On July 28th
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. –– The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recently put out an alert for a missing person. She was last seen on 7/28/22 in Mechanicsville, MD. She was wearing a Food Lion uniform. If she is seen contact the Sheriff’s Office.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals
Drug Arrest- On July 24, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 20700 block of Golden Thompson Road in Avenue, and made contact with Thomas Matthew Higgins, age 28 of Avenue. While Higgins was obtaining his identification, deputies observed a dollar bill with suspected CDS residue (suspected Alprazolam), a pill bottle with the label removed containing numerous pills (suspected Alprazolam), and a scale with powder residue (suspected heroin). Also, located on the porch, were two plants (suspected marijuana plants). Higgins was arrested and located on his person was a used needle containing suspected heroin residue. Higgins was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia.
WMDT.com
Victim identified in fatal Milton crash
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
WTOP
Father, son missing in Potomac River
A father and son disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River Monday evening in Charles County, Maryland, and search efforts are underway Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, state and local officials have been searching for the two near Swan Point. #CoastGuard, state, locals, search Potomac River for...
Police investigate series of weekend crimes in Glen Burnie
Police are investigating a series of crimes over the weekend in Glen Burnie. Among them, two restaurants were robbed.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft Of Dirt Bikes
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Walton Road in Huntingtown, MD. The complainant stated unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a detached garage and stole three dirt bikes:. a 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i (VIN: VBKUTN230KM347657), 2005 Honda...
Bay Net
Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
Fatal Single-Car Crash In Lorton Did Involve Speeding, Alcohol: Police
A 24-year-old died from injuries sustained in a single-car crash in Lorton, police said. On July 16, Santos Casco Sierra of Maryland as driving on Richmond Highway near Woodside Lane at around 5:15 a.m., when he drove into a tree and the vehicle set on fire, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
Bay Net
Forgotten Kitchen Stove Causes House Fire In Lusby
LUSBY, Md. – On July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to reports of a house fire happening within the 200 block of Buckskin Trail in Lusby. A neighbor of the one-story home discovered the fire when they noticed smoke coming out of the residence.
Bay Net
UPDATE: Fatal Pedestrian Accident In Leonardtown Under Investigation
UPDATE: On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3:18 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Route 5 and Cedar Lane Road in Leonardtown for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Deputies arrived on scene to find the pedestrian suffering from serious...
Bay Net
Town Of La Plata To Install Four-Way Stop
LA PLATA, Md. – Following a recent traffic safety study, the Town of La Plata plans to install a four-way stop at the intersection of St. Mary’s Avenue and Glen Albin Road. Work is expected to begin on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and conclude in approximately one day...
Eye On Annapolis
Body Recovered at Chesapeake Harbour Marina in Annapolis
The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was found floating in the marina at the Chesapeake Harbour community yesterday afternoon. At about 1:30 pm, on July 30, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the community off of Edgewood Road in Annapolis for a body that was found in the water. On arrival, the fire department requested the Anne Arundel County Police to assist at the scene.
WTOP
36 years after teen’s hanging death, his family is still searching for answers
On the 36th anniversary of her brother Keith’s death, Sherri Warren was still fighting back tears. “There is no evidence to show me that this was a suicide,” Sherri told WTOP. July 31, 1986, marked the day Montgomery County police discovered the body of 19-year-old Keith Warren hanging...
Police identify man shot, killed by police; family of man speaks
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has released the name of the man shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon.
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
