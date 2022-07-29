ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Baby found in Belmont County residence after mom dies of overdose

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9lTf_0gxibNOm00

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Job and Family Services were called to the scene of an overdose death in a Martins Ferry Thursday.

They confirm that the mother died of a drug overdose and a baby was found in the residence.

Department of Job and Family Services Director Jeff Felton credits Martins Ferry Police for quickly alerting them to the situation.

Felton says the baby, a girl, will turn one year old on Saturday.

He says she is safe now in a foster home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 5

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies in crash that overturned his vehicle

A man in Ohio has died after his car crashed on Tuesday morning.  84-year-old William Stone of Cambridge died after a crash that happened on Interstate 77 south near milepost 29 in Noble County. The Highway Patrol says Stone crossed the median, struck an embankment and overturned his vehicle. Stone was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Young boy hospitalized after accident in Penn Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A young boy is recovering tonight after an accident that resulted in both his feet needing amputation."I need an ambulance and fire department to 320 Richland Drive. I have a patient with their leg cut off. Start me a helicopter to standby," a 9-1-1 call read.Family members of 6-year-old Liam Lavelle said he was flown to Children's Hospital last night after an undisclosed accident in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.The boy is severely autistic and nonverbal and is currently in the icu in stable condition.First responders applied tourniquets in an attempt to save the child's feet, but the family said more surgeries are expected in the days to come.It's unknown at this time what caused the accident.The family thanks the community so far for their support during this difficult time.
PENN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
County
Belmont County, OH
City
Martins Ferry, OH
Martins Ferry, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Malicious assault investigation on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing. The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released. The […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Home#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Man Causes Two Crashes, Cited for Fifth DUI

Nick McWilliams reporting – A man from Richland has been taken into custody, causing two incidents, and sending two to the hospital. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post, 39-year-old Chad Cordwell was driving a GMC pickup Saturday, which was reported stolen out of Mansfield earlier in the afternoon.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended

UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police activate search warrant Monday morning

WHEELING- There was a heavy police presence in South Wheeling this morning. According to Wheeling’s Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, a search warrant was executed at the corner of 37th AND Jacob Street. An individual was taken out of the residency and left in a police cruiser. Stahl says it was not a matter of […]
WHEELING, WV
whbc.com

OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
MASSILLON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Local Police Captain named Champion for Children

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) A local police officer and child advocate is in the spotlight. He was awarded the title of Champion for Children for all the great work he has done for kids in his community. “I was surprised by it, certainly humbled by it. We don’t do these things to get recognition.” Captain Sean […]
BRILLIANT, OH
WBOY 12 News

LA man sentenced for role in TX-to-Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Los Angeles man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his role in a Texas-to-Morgantown methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation Wednesday. Francisco Chanes was one of 25 people indicted back in 2020. He pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy