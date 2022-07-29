Baby found in Belmont County residence after mom dies of overdose

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Job and Family Services were called to the scene of an overdose death in a Martins Ferry Thursday.



They confirm that the mother died of a drug overdose and a baby was found in the residence.



Department of Job and Family Services Director Jeff Felton credits Martins Ferry Police for quickly alerting them to the situation.



Felton says the baby, a girl, will turn one year old on Saturday.



He says she is safe now in a foster home.

