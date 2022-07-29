ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

How to help victims of Kentucky floods

By Christopher Wilson
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aq95X_0gxibLdK00
Bonnie Combs,Adelynn Bowling Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

At least 15 Kentuckians have died in historic flooding that has hit the eastern portion of the state this week. Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected that number to at least double and said those who wish to donate to help the area can do so through the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

Appalshop, a non-profit based in hard-hit Whitesburg, has about how to help locally, including the addresses of shelters and donation dropoff spots. They also included recommendations of where those outside the area can safely direct their money:

Appalshop also listed the recommended by Beshear.

“It's going to be a tough couple days,” the governor said in a video statement Friday. “And then it's going to be a long rebuild. But we are tough enough. We'll make it. Let's stick together. Let's help out our fellow human beings.”

Nearly 50 air rescues and hundreds of boat rescues were conducted on Thursday, according to Beshear. An estimated 23,000 people remain without power and many counties in the eastern part of the state are without water.

“This situation is ongoing,” Beshear said. “We are still in the search and rescue mode.”

The flooding began Tuesday, when up to 12 inches of rain fell in western Kentucky. At its peak, the rain fell in some locations at a rate of 5 inches per hour. The National Weather Service said that the chances of that much rain falling there were 1 in 1,000 in any given year.

The extreme rain continued in the eastern part of the state on Wednesday, turning Appalachian towns into raging rivers that swept away homes. As much as 14 inches of rain was recorded in Perry County, and it was still falling on Thursday evening.

On Friday, President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

_____

Global temperatures are on the rise and have been for decades. Step inside the data and see the magnitude of climate change.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities was diminishing on Tuesday, leaving survivors to face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover. “It’s going to get really, really hot. And that is now our new...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOKV

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences...
YREKA, CA
WOKV

In towns plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. — (AP) — When there's heavy rain, human waste from the pond of sewage across the street from Charlie Mae Holcomb’s home covers her front yard in rural Alabama. She can’t remember how many times she’s had to rip the flooring out of her small brick house because raw sewage backed up out the pipes.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
WOKV

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WOKV

US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho's restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. The federal government brought the lawsuit seeking to...
IDAHO STATE
WOKV

Seeing red: Michigan zoo welcomes red panda cub

LANSING, Mich. — A zoo in Michigan has a tiny, fluffy, squeaking new arrival. An endangered red panda cub was born July 21 at Potter Park Zoo, the zoo said in a news release. This is the second successful litter that the zoo’s female red panda, Mahila, has birthed.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

Indiana House proposes new changes to Senate's abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The Indiana House proposed new changes Tuesday to a state Senate-approved abortion ban, with additional exceptions to protect the health of the mother and adjusting the time frame when abortion would be permitted in cases of rape and incest. Republican Rep. Wendy McNamara, of...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WOKV

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

SOMERSET, Wis. — (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were critically wounded after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
SOMERSET, WI
WOKV

‘Breaking Bad’ meth duo honored with bronze statue in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “Breaking Bad” won 16 Emmy Awards during its television run from 2008 to 2013, but giant bronze statues in New Mexico may top those honors. The city of Albuquerque paid tribute to its fictional methamphetamine manufacturers on Friday, unveiling statues dedicated to Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, Rolling Stone reported. “Breaking Bad” actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who played White and Pinkman on the series, were at the Albuquerque Convention Center along with series creator Vince Gilligan, according to the magazine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#Kentucky Governor#Disaster Management#Appalshop
WOKV

Video shows Florida deputies serving eviction at wrong home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies made a big mistake when they served an eviction notice at the wrong house in Florida. Jennifer Michele posted a video to TikTok from her doorbell camera, which showed deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office saying they were serving an eviction notice.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy