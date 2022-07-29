Cyclists raising funds for cancer research stop in city

romesentinel.com
Related
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
Romesentinel.com
Jane B. Gualtieri
Jane B. Gualtieri, 65, of Camden, NY, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family at her side on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after a courageous three-and-a-half year battle with cancer. She was born July 27, 1957, in Rome, NY, a daughter of Eugene and Betty Peek Sauer,...
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
Central NY Town Granted Over $100 Thousand To Build A New Forest
One Central New York town is getting a little greener thanks to new grant program. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has officially awarded their first rounding of from the Community Forest Conservation Program. A total of $956,189 is being allocated to create community forests in Western New York, Central New York, and Long Island.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
This Sunscreen Is Recalled In New York State
The summer of 2022 has entered a new month and there is no shortage of fun things to do. From Long Island to Niagara Falls, the sun and the heat will be back in the Empire State for the first week of the month of August! Like always, the experts and medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of water and using the proper sunscreen when you are outdoors.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester staple closes after 35 years
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) - Brownstein's Bakery and Deli in Brighton closed its doors to the public for the last time Sunday. Their business has served the Rochester community for 35 years. They cited staffing issues, fueled by the pandemic, as the reason for closing. “I just want to thank everybody...
Romesentinel.com
Utica police union throws support behind Congressional candidate Wells in 22nd District
UTICA — The union that represents the Utica Police Department has endorsed Republican candidate Steve Wells for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to Wells. Wells, of Cazenovia, announced the endorsement on Thursday of the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association. Wells was born and raised in Syracuse before moving to Texas, where he worked as a criminal prosecutor. In the Syracuse area, he is a co-founder of the American Food and Vending Corporation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newyorkupstate.com
1 NY county has no urban land: See list of most rural places in state
New York’s most rural place is Hamilton County, northwest of Saratoga Springs. All of the county’s 1,717 square miles are considered rural, according to a recent list from Stacker. It’s the only 100% rural county in the state. Stacker compiled a list of New York’s most rural...
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
scenichudson.org
Why to Support These New Bike Safety Bills for N.Y. State
New York recently got an F+ grade for its traffic laws regarding biking. New legislation could help — and for those who've lost loved ones cycling, it's personal. In this year’s ranking of bike-friendly states conducted annually by the League of American Bicyclists, New York placed 13th. (FYI, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, California, and Minnesota hold places one through five, respectively.)
WHEC TV-10
More than 100 food and drink vendors at New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Great New York State Fair added 15 new food and drink vendors to serve hungry and thirsty fairgoers. New choices range from Maine lobster to Texas barbecue, gyros from Greece, bowls from Brazil, and street food from Bosnia. There will also be hot sauces, chilling ices, spicy salsas, and soothing teas joining more than 100 food and beverage vendors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Romesentinel.com
Thomas ‘Pat’ Dunn
Thomas “Pat” Dunn, 85, of Greece, N.Y., passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1936, in Rome, N.Y., son of Thomas Patrick Dunn and Gretta Lutz Dunn. Pat was a graduate of Rome Free Academy, class of 1954. In high school he belonged to the Civil Air Patrol. After high school he joined the United States Air Force. He proudly spent three years in the Air Force Security Service in Landsberg, Germany. He returned to Rome for a few years, going to school, and working, as a bartender at Coalyard Charlies Restaurant and Revere Copper and Brass. In the seventies, he joined Kodak Corporation as a film inspector.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
point2homes.com
26 Elmore Road, Brighton, Monroe County, NY, 14618
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. *Delayed negotiations until Wednesday 8/3/22 @ 11 am.* Charming totally remodeled center entrance Colonial with beautiful open layout. Beautiful new white shaker style kitchen with soft close drawers & doors, quartz countertops, and peninsula breakfast bar. Updated bathroom, gleaming hardwood floors, all new vinyl replacement windows, new furnace, freshly painted interior & exterior, and updated electric. Leaded glass door out to the rear covered patio that is in the deep private backyard with a beautiful oasis type space at the back of the yard.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Romesentinel.com
MVHS to host blood drive at St. Luke’s campus
UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Health System will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the St. Luke’s Campus in the Allen-Calder Conference Rooms 1 & 2 at 1656 Champlin Ave. Because of critically low blood supply, blood product distribution to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local ice cream shops honor Officer Mazurkiewicz with blue sprinkles
As the Rochester community lights up blue in honor of fallen RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, three local ice cream shops are teaming up to benefit Mazurkiewicz’s family – by adding a blue sprinkle to dozens of dishes. “On a normal week we probably sell three or four boxes,...
Romesentinel.com
Sophie A. (Ball) Plantz
Sophie A. Plantz, 84, of Rome, NY, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022, after a long and happy life. She was born in October of 1937 to John and Virginia Ball of Rome. As a teen, Sophie was a fun-loving camp counselor and marched with the RFA Band as a majorette, which earned her the nickname “Boots” from the smitten young man, “Clancy”, she was destined to marry (according to every one of her yearbooks). As foretold, Sophie A. Ball married Ray A. Plantz in the First Baptist Church on December 27, 1956, thus beginning an adventurous bond that lasted until his death in 2010. As an Air Force navigator and spouse, the couple served their country proudly, raising a son and daughter through the challenges of frequent TDY’s and cross-country moves, eventually returning to Rome to continue their journey together as civilians.
Comments / 0