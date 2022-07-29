Applications Available for Worcester ARPA Community-Based Program Funds

thisweekinworcester.com
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Multiple Alarm Fire Tears Through Multi-Family Dudley BuildingQuiet Corner AlertsDudley, MA
As homelessness spikes in Worcester, city to hold summit to address housing and community well-being
In attempt to address a spike in homelessness in Worcester, the city is holding a summit to develop solutions to reduce it. Homelessness jumped 43% in Worcester and 45% countywide in 2022. The Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance reported 690 homeless adults, both sheltered and unsheltered, in Worcester County in March...
wgbh.org
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many Native people of Central Massachusetts from gathering and fully practicing their customs. So on Sunday, when the Nipmuc people held their first pow wow since the start of the pandemic,...
Springfield housing services receives funds to assist homebuyers
The Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. received a check Friday through the Department of Housing & Community Development.
spectrumnews1.com
For first time since start of pandemic, Nipmuc Nation hosts annual powwow
GRAFTON, Mass. - Nipmuc Nation in Central Massachusetts celebrated their heritage with a powwow Sunday. The gathering in Grafton served as a chance to showcase native food, crafts and culture. Organizers say this was their first real powwow since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sunday was a celebration of life and getting back to normal. Members of the tribe were dressed in their regalia and told stories through dance as they celebrated being Native American.
westernmassnews.com
Massachusetts to offer free school meals for 2022-2023 academic year
(WGGB/WSHM) - A pilot program that will allow all students in Massachusetts to qualify for free school meals has been signed into law. “I don’t think it should be just one particular district, I think it should be every city, every town should be able to feed the kids,” said Georgina Rizzo, cook manager at Lambert-Lavoie Elementary in Chicopee.
westernmassnews.com
Stimulus checks scrapped for middle-income residents in the Bay State
Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter. The West Springfield man is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019, where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more. GoFundMe set up...
DCU Considering New Branch at Piccadilly Plaza Development in Worcester
WORCESTER - New renderings for the proposed redevelopment of Piccadilly Plaza on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester will be presented later this month to the City of Worcester’s Planning Board. The plan for the new development includes tearing down all existing buildings — including Terra Brasilis restaurant and a two-story...
Gandara Center marks opening of its corporate office in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Gandara Health, known for providing a variety of behavioral health services throughout the state, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for its new corporate office on East Columbus Avenue. The corporate office was previously located on 147 Norman St. in West Springfield, but moved to its...
MassWildlife Offering Five Free Learn to Fish Events in Western Massachusetts
Have you always wanted to fish, but never learned how? Well now is your chance as MassWildlife Angler Education is offering free training throughout Berkshire and Hampshire Counties. Presented by the Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife, each of these no-cost events, hosted at various lakes and ponds will be...
'Rum Hill Avenue' Development Planned off Plantation Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - A proposed subdivision off of Plantation Street in Worcester includes eight duplexes or split townhouses and two single-family homes, creating a new city street, Rum Hill Avenue. The site for the proposed 18-lot development is 149 Plantation St., a three-acre lot running aside LaPierre Street with the rear...
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
franklincountynow.com
Dakin Admits 70 Kittens From Franklin County Home
(Franklin County, MA) The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield admitted over 70 kittens and young cats from a Franklin County home. The Franklin County resident set out to help local stray cats, but became overwhelmed as the 10 cats unneutered began producing multiple litters bringing up the population to over 70 cats and kittens in a year.
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - August 1
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
North Brookfield’s Night Out puts focus on community building
NORTH BROOKFIELD - The town of North Brookfield will take part in the National Night Out for the first time on Aug. 2. National Night Out is a campaign throughout the U.S. that focuses on building relationships between law enforcement and members of the communities that they serve. According to...
Worcester County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold this week
A house in Shrewsbury that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 257 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $474,037. The average price per square foot was $267.
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Eyewitness News
Deadline for child tax rebate ends tonight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Time is running out to file for the child tax rebate. If you have kids under 18 and claimed at least one of them as a dependent on your 2021 federal income tax return, you could be eligible for up to 750 dollars, but you only have until midnight tonight.
Most Worcester apartment units deemed structurally sound after roof collapse
WORCESTER -- Residents of a collapsed Worcester apartment building will soon get their belongings back. Two weeks after the roof partially caved in on the Mill Street Apartments, the city building inspector said all but five units of the 32 are structurally sound. This means it's safe for most of the residents to go inside and begin the move-out process. Once all of the tenants' belongings are removed, the inside of the building will be gutted to further assess the building. Earlier this week, the landlord brought dozens of tenants to court, demanding they remove their belongings. Nothing was resolved; the judge said she couldn't even consider the request until the landlord produces documentation showing the Worcester Housing Inspector says it's safe to enter the building.
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
This Week's Roadwork In Worcester - Week Of Aug. 1, 2022
The Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks has listed traffic delays this week at the following locations. Resurfacing or sewer related construction activities will take place from 7 AM to 4 PM. Acton Street (Rice Ln. to Vale St.) Water Work. Alamo Street Water Work. Berkeley Street (Eastern Ave....
