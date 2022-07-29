Syrah gets $102.1 million loan from Department of Energy to help expand its Vidalia operation

www.natchezdemocrat.com
Planned Water Outage for Ferriday, Ridgecrest
A planned water outage is scheduled for tonight in Ferriday and Ridgecrest. The water supply will be shut off tonight at 10:30 in order to repair some leaks causing major water loss throughout the system. While the outage is expected to end in the early morning hours, a boil order will be in effect afterward until further notice. The outage and boil order impact both the Town of Ferriday and Village of Ridgecrest water systems.
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
William Louis Burns
Dr. William Louis Burns, 70, passed away peacefully in Natchez, MS on July 22, 2022, surrounded by his family. Dr. Burns was born in Laurel, MS on Oct. 1, 1951, and grew up in Natchez. Dr. Burns received his Master of Science from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was...
Supervisors to discuss road and recreation bonds during Wednesday meeting
NATCHEZ — The Adams County Board of Supervisors is planning to map out their planned uses for two multi-million-dollar road and recreation bonds during a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. The supervisors plan to borrow up to $7.5 million for road improvements and up to...
Former city clerk and deputy city clerk arrested for embezzling thousands from Mississippi city coffers
Former Natchez City Clerk Servia Fortenberry was arrested Monday morning by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office after being indicted for embezzlement of City of Natchez funds. Also arrested was Sevetrius Dillon, former deputy city clerk, who was indicted on the same charges. Each face two counts of embezzlement —...
Community celebrates Minorville with 32nd Jubilee
NATCHEZ — About 500 gallons of water from the back of the firetruck rained onto Minor Street on Saturday afternoon during the 32nd Minorville Jubilee. Children from the neighborhood ran in and out of the shower, flailing their arms and legs. “Water is what we do,” said Natchez Fire...
Law enforcement seeking 3 who escaped from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility
FERRIDAY, La. — At approximately 1:30 am Monday, three pre-trial inmates walked away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Highway 15 in Ferriday, Louisiana. “A full investigation is underway to determine how the inmates breached the facility and to locate the individuals. All three subjects are believed to be in their home parishes and are all non-violent offenders,” a news release from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office states. “Unfortunately, walk-offs occasionally occur at correctional facilities and CPSO is working to continuously improve the security of all inmates and the safety of the residents in our parish.”
Body discovered in LaSalle Parish; investigation underway
LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Olla, La. near US 165 in reference to a body discovered in a wooded area. According to deputies, the body was recovered and transported to Forensic Autopsy and Consulting Services.
Last week in Natchez: July 25 to August 1, 2022
Not a subscriber? Here is what you missed the week of July 25 to August 1, 2022. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions/ for more information. Nominations for Best of the Miss-Lou have wrapped up but voting began July 11, 2022.
Former Mississippi high school grad, navy officer competes in American Ninja Warrior
A former Natchez High School graduate and active Third Class Petty Officer Herbert Steadman competed under the lights against a backdrop of Minions in an American Ninja Warrior episode that aired on June 27. He is now back overseas on deployment with the Navy. Steadman actually ran the course at...
Foundation hosts ‘Back to School Bash’ for kids, teachers, community
NATCHEZ — Carlos White said that his grandmother, Aelex Washington, believed that no child should be left behind and nobody should be left without. That belief is now the mission behind his foundation, which hosted a “Back to School Bash” on Saturday in the Adams County Community Safe Room.
Give me ‘Latest mentions of Natchez on Jeopardy’ for $200 please
The Answer: The latest Mississippi city to be featured on the game show Jeopardy! The Question: What is Natchez?. Local fans were pleasantly surprised when gameshow host Ken Jennings revealed the $200 clue for the category “The Southern US” in the First Round of Wednesday’s televised episode of Jeopardy!
Karlyn Chaney Ritchie
NATCHEZ – Karlyn Chaney Ritchie passed away on June 15, 2022, at the age of 71 from complications after heart surgery. She was born in New Orleans, LA on Feb. 28, 1951. Karlyn was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ervin and Florence Chaney and her brother, Fred Chaney.
Michael Lynn Jackson
FAYETTE – Services for Michael Lynn Jackson, 68, of Fort Worth, TX who died Friday, July 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, TX will be at Spirit Filled Life Christian Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Larry Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Poplar Hill AME Church cemetery in Fayette under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Mostly sunny, but 60 percent chance of storms this afternoon: Your forecast for Aug. 2, 2022
NATCHEZ — It’s the second day of August, which means the countdown has begun for college football fans. Most of us are a month and a day away from kickoff of the 2022 season. Here’s hoping Mother Nature gets her infatuation with unseasonable heat out of her system...
Griffin Agent rallies to win 2022 Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship
NATCHEZ — While first-round co-leaders Casey Ham and defending champion Chase Kaiser struggled in last Sunday’s final round of the 2022 Bill McKenney Memorial City Golf Championship, Griffin Agent overtook both of them down the stretch. Thanks to birdies on No. 14, No. 15, and No. 17 on...
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Louisiana Corrections Officer Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, the LSP Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) launched an investigation into the computer-aided solicitation of a child in July 2022. It was discovered throughout the inquiry that the suspect was conversing with a minor by sharing sexual photographs on social media platforms.
Ferriday High opens new Star Academy
FERRIDAY, La. — On Thursday evening, Ferriday High School cut the ribbon in front of a $1.8 million school that “is not costing Concordia Parish School district a dollar, not even a penny,” said Superintendent Toyua Bachus. This school year, the high school is participating in a...
National Night Out law enforcement motorcade is Tuesday
NATCHEZ — There will be law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies traveling across the bridge and through neighborhoods of the Miss Lou on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Do not be alarmed, however. The motorcade of patrolmen is for National Night Out—not a hot pursuit. National Night...
John William Goeggle, II
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for John William “Big John” Goeggle, II, 65 of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Casey Young officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Ferriday.
