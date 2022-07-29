Crash involving school bus on I-20 East near Lee Road in Douglas County

www.11alive.com
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
Man shot while driving in DeKalb County, police search for suspects
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are looking for a group of suspects who they say shot a man while he was driving Monday night. At this time, we know that at least one person has been detained. Officers said the victim was traveling on South Hairston Road...
Spalding County deputy killed when tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County community is mourning the loss of a deputy with more than 25 years of law-enforcement experience. Deputy Jamie Reynolds was traveling in his patrol car Sunday around 5:30 a.m. on Ga. Hwy. 16 when a large pine tree fell just east of Shoal Creek Road, the sheriff's office said.
SWAT standoff underway | Person barricaded at Clayton County apartment, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A SWAT standoff is underway at an apartment complex in Riverdale Monday evening, according to Clayton County Police.
1 Person Killed In A Car Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The officials are responding to a fatal motor vehicle crash that claimed one life. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton street, south of Interstate 20, on Friday night.
Body camera video shows moments before Clayton County police officer shot by suspect
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Body camera video shows the moments before a Clayton County officer was shot by a suspect. Clayton Police said they responded to three separate calls regarding 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor on the night of July 27 in Jonesboro. Police believed her to be suicidal. Officer Demika...
Another arrest made in murder of father, coach at Gwinnett QuikTrip
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said they arrested a second person in connection to the murder of a beloved father and coach at a Peachtree Corners QuikTrip last month. Miles Collins was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Bradley Coleman. Coleman...
15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a...
6 rescued from Chattahoochee after woman holds branch with 1 hand, inner tubes with the other
ATLANTA — Six people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta police say they responded to Chochise Dr. SE after someone who worked at a nearby school called 911 and said five or six people needed rescuing in the water. Officers found them...
Missing Atlanta woman last seen at Grady Hospital more than 6 weeks ago, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 60-year-old woman last seen at Grady Hospital over six weeks ago. Authorities said Jacqueline Rolle was last seen at Grady Hospital on Friday, June 17. Officers responded to Grady Hospital after receiving a missing persons call on Wednesday, July 27. Investigators were able to talk with Rolle's daughter-in-law, where they learned she had not talked to her family or friends in more than six weeks.
Polk Jail report – Monday, August 1, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provides arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, August 1, 2022 report below.
15-year-old taken into custody in connection to firing shots at Newnan skate park, police say
NEWNAN, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection to firing several gunshots off at a skate park in Newnan Saturday night. Newnan Police said the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the CJ Smith Skate Park at 5 Glenn Street. When officers arrived, they found...
Breaking: 18-year old critically injured in single vehicle crash vs tree Saturday morning
WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 30, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a single vehicle and a tree at 8 a.m. this morning. The crash was at Bold Springs Road near White Columns. “The driver of the car had critical injuries and had to be extricated from...
Man released from Duluth hospital reported missing, officials say
DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police officials say they need help finding a man who was deemed missing after leaving the hospital. Uerni Humberto Moreno, 29, was reported missing after officials say he was last seen on Friday before 5 p.m. while leaving Northside Hospital Duluth. Moreno is described as a...
‘It’s a federal felony’: 4 men charged for shining lasers at police helicopters, officials say
ATLANTA — Four men have been charged for aiming laser pointers at police helicopters in metro Atlanta. Daniel Maloney, Fredy Contreras, Timothy Wilson and Theodore Rowe now face federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury on July 13. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Driver killed in crash when someone overtook them on Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Police said someone trying to pass a driver on the Downtown Connector collided with the car they were overtaking, leading to a deadly wreck. The collision happened on Friday night in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75/85 near Fulton Street, south of Interstate 20. Atlanta police haven't charged...
Tractor-trailer splits in half on I-285 near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer split in half during the morning rush hour on Monday causing major delays as crews worked to remove it. It happened on Interstate 285 westbound just past Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Only one far left lane was open and the delays extended beyond I-85 and impacted...
Gwinnett County officials to swimmers: Stop swimming in dangerous river
Gwinnett County police have seen enough. Over the past few weeks they said they’ve caught several people swimming – where they shouldn’t be – in the dangerous currents of the Yellow River in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday. A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .
