Crash involving school bus on I-20 East near Lee Road in Douglas County

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 60-year-old woman last seen at Grady Hospital over six weeks ago. Authorities said Jacqueline Rolle was last seen at Grady Hospital on Friday, June 17. Officers responded to Grady Hospital after receiving a missing persons call on Wednesday, July 27. Investigators were able to talk with Rolle's daughter-in-law, where they learned she had not talked to her family or friends in more than six weeks.

21 HOURS AGO