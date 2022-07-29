Police seek suspect in Plattsburgh Town murder

www.wcax.com
Related
WCAX
Woman accused of stealing puppies, 1 still missing
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say three puppies were stolen from a litter in Coventry and one is still missing. A Newport Center woman is accused of taking them. Vermont State Police say a couple reported three of their 6-week-old German shepherd/black and tan coonhound mix puppies were stolen July 25 from their outdoor enclosure in Coventry.
WCAX
Isle La Motte residents react to recent flag vandalism
For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter. A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Burlington auto shop gives away free repairs to help people struggling. Updated: 10 hours...
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges after rollover crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 22-year-old man from Mississippi was arrested following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 7 near the intersection with Town Hill Road at around 5:05 p.m. The driver was identified as Pedro Salvador, of Carthage, MS. According to...
newportdispatch.com
Woman facing slew of charges after arrest in Richmond
RICHMOND — A 24-year-old woman from South Burlington was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Richmond yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle in the median of exit 11 on I-89 at around 6:15 p.m. Police located the vehicle and sole occupant who initially refused...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman stabbed her mother to death in Adirondacks village murder, troopers say
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A woman stabbed her mother to death in a village in the Adirondacks, state troopers announced Monday. An autopsy of Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake revealed she died of “injuries resulting from a stab wound,” state police said in a news release.
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police identify suspect in Plattsburgh homicide
Plattsburgh, NY — Police have obtained a warrant for a suspect they determined is responsible for the death of Monique Yanulavich, who was found dead in her vehicle. They say 47-year-old Larry M. Hicks Jr., of Tabor City, North Carolina, fled New York State on a 2015 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle.
WCAX
Quebec man drowns in Vermont
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
WCAX
Mother-daughter duo opens farm in Vermont
Jay Peak could soon have new owners. Investigators say they did not find anyone who was injured. Police say 43-year-old Brian Mercer died after crashing his bike on Beebe Road in Derby, Vermont a month ago. Woman accused of stealing three puppies from a home in Coventry, Vermont. Updated: 5...
WCAX
Autopsy reveals Northern New York woman was stabbed to death
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - An autopsy found that a Northern New York woman was stabbed to death. Monday, New York State Police released the autopsy results for Melissa Guisewhite. The autopsy revealed that Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, died of injuries from a stab wound and ruled her death...
newportdispatch.com
Wrong-way driver on I-89 charged with DUI in Georgia
GEORGIA — A 50-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Georgia early this morning. Authorities say they were traveling north on I-89 when they were nearly struck head-on by a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane against the flow of traffic at around 12:50 a.m.
WCAX
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
It appears the old Hannaford supermarket in South Burlington is switching to a Halloween store. New Amtrak route to New York City will also bring more New Yorkers to the Queen City. Updated: 9 hours ago. Vermont's newest Amtrak route has been running for a few days, state leaders say...
Woman arrested and charged with murder of her mother in Adirondacks
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with the murder of her mother Thursday in the Adirondack village of Tupper Lake, state police said. Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a release from the state police.
Tupper Lake woman charged with murder
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been charged in relation to the homicide that took place in Tupper Lake on July 28. According to New York State Police, at around 1 p.m. on Thursday they responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake and discovered a single victim […]
VTDigger
Former Vermont Bearhound Association president found after a search
Newbury resident Ellsworth “Butch” Spear, 69, who’d been reported missing late Thursday afternoon, was found early Friday afternoon after a search led by the Vermont State Police and Fish & Wildlife wardens, according to a press release from Vermont State Police. Spear had been training his hunting...
WCAX
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday
New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker's body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain. Spirit Halloween store to replace Hannaford in South Burlington. Updated: 7 hours ago. It appears the old Hannaford...
newportdispatch.com
Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
Suspect in custody after homicide in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A homicide investigation has begun after police agencies responded to a residence in Tupper Lake on Thursday. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake around 1 p.m. on July 28. Once they arrived at the scene, police […]
WCAX
Police investigating homicide in Northern New York
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. It happened in the village of Tupper Lake. Police were called to a residence on Lakeview Avenue at about 1 p.m. Thursday, where they say they found a person dead. Investigators say a possible suspect was...
Comments / 1