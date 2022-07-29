ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore allocates $600,000 in ARPA funds to local violence prevention organizations

By Liv Barry
baltimorefishbowl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
baltimorefishbowl.com

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Monthly

It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore city will have a new sheriff for first time in 36 years

Sam Cogen will lead the sheriff's office in Baltimore City after a narrow win against longtime incumbent John Anderson. Cogen garnered 51.8% of the vote including mail-in ballots while Anderson had 48.1%, according to the Maryland Board of Elections final results. Cogen, a former sheriff's office employee, declared victory on...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: August 2-8

This Week: D. Watkins discusses his new book at Enoch Pratt Free Library, Sanahara Ama Chandra and Hannah Brancato host a happy hour at CityArts2Cafe, Current Space bar opening, Highlandtown First Friday Art Walk, Galerie Myrtis hosts a zoom artist talk with Ronald Jackson, Jubilee Arts Youth in Business Fashion Show, and Luba Drozd opening reception at CPM — PLUS job openings at Washington Project for the Arts + The Peale, and more featured opportunities!
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Religious leaders team up with police for prayer motorcade across Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Act Now Baltimore, The International Faith-Based coalition Multi-Cultural Prayer Movement, and the Baltimore City Police Department held a "prayer caravan" stopping at multiple locations across Baltimore over the weekend. Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Michael S Harrison, and ACT Now Baltimore Chair, Bishop Angel Nunez, were also...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Downtown Baltimore#Cdc#Baltimore City Council#American#Thrive Baltimore Inc#The Esperanza Center#Diaspora#Turnaround
mymcmedia.org

COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Reopens

Montgomery County’s COVID-19 rent relief program has reopened applications. The fourth phase of the program reopened on Wednesday. It is available to renters who did not fully complete a previously-sent application or who will submit a new application, per a county release. Eligible residents should apply online at www.mc311.com/rentrelief.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
baltimoresnap.com

Baltimore’s Birthday Bash-Live Baltimore

Hundreds of folks enjoyed food, drink and each other’s company at Live Baltimore’s annual shindig. Among the highlights of the evening – mingling with a number of local pols and getting a sneak peek at the new Lexington Market, still undergoing its massive renovation. (July 29, 2022...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Ivan Bates now unopposed for Baltimore state’s attorney

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Defense attorney Ivan Bates is now running unopposed for Baltimore state’s attorney. That’s after unaffiliated candidate Roya Hanna announced Friday she was withdrawing from the race, a week after Bates defeated incumbent prosecutor Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary. Baltimore is heavily Democratic,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast

Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy