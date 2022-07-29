ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Rep. Cammack rips DC mayor's call for troops to help with migrants: 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes'

Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 12

Sniper 53
2d ago

Turn about is fair play! They shouldn't stop in DC, they should be sent to every democratically controlled state and especially Washington state. I think it is hilarious and keep up the good work!

Reply
7
Richard Moore
2d ago

We don't have the National Guard down here in Texas helping us out, why should you??? This is what Biden wants for You Too.

Reply
7
Guest 123
2d ago

Why complain when many cities are forced tohave them in their neighborhoods. And believe me IT SURE ISN'T a picnic...

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Legislative#Politics Local#Politics State#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Democrats#Democratic#The National Guard#Americans
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
Fox News

Fox News

774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy