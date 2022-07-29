Beyoncé's Interpolation of Kelis's 'Milkshake' Has Stirred up Controversy in the Music World

www.distractify.com
Beyoncé Thanks Fans for Not Listening to the "Renaissance" Leak
On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Beyoncé headed to Instagram to thank fans for waiting until the release date of her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," instead of perusing the leaked versions that emerged on social media days before. "Renaissance," the first installment of a three-part project, officially dropped at midnight...
What Is Kelis's Net Worth? Plus, Kelis Says That Beyoncé Used 'Milkshake' on Her Album Without Her Permission
You may know Kelis from her music career, but she's also got some serious culinary skills. She's got a whole degree from Le Cordon Bleu and has even hosted a cooking show. This talented mom of three kids has been evolving over the years and has made a lot of money doing it. She has made a number of business moves.
Cheers to Nostalgia! Nelly Furtado Surprised Fans at Drake's OVO Festival
The early 2000’s pop music genre belonged to the force known as Nelly Furtado. During that time, fans fell in love with hits such as “I’m Like a Bird,” and her collaborations with mega-producer Timbaland that birthed smash singles including, “Promiscuous,” “Maneater,” "Say It Right,” and more.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Who Is LeAnn Rimes' Husband? Their Relationship Began With a Scandal
Country music star LeAnn Rimes has been making hits for years. Her music career started when she was just a teenager, and over the years, she's seen a ton of success. On top of that, she's transitioned into acting and even met her husband on the set of a movie. But who is he? He's got a ton of credits to his name as well, but their relationship has a scandalous history.
‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke
Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health. According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.
Nicki Minaj Is Taking Viewers Behind the Scenes of Her Life in a Six-Part Documentary
Fans of Nicki Minaj are getting some exciting news. The rapper has announced that a six-part documentary simply titled Nicki is headed our way. Here, we will get to see different aspects of her personal and professional lives in a way we never had before. But when does it come...
Will Smith Says Chris Rock's Brother Tony "Was [His] Man" Prior to Oscars Slap
Remember the 94th Academy Awards? Or rather the night Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face? Most of us probably sat in front of our TVs thinking "wow, this is a really weird thing to script," and then we found out it was true. For weeks, memes popped up on social media regarding the infamous slap. Celebrities took sides. Heck, even Starbucks set up tip jars in favor of both men.
Jon and Dani Wrobel Are Starring in HGTV's 'Flip to a Million' — How Many Kids Do They Have?
It’s incredibly common for talented couples to star on HGTV shows together these days. Couples that are married or dating often bring out the best in each other when it comes to paying attention to detail, overcoming obstacles, and creating top-notch renovated spaces. Article continues below advertisement. Jon and...
Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Madi Prewett Is Engaged to the Son of a Billionaire
Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett captioned her Instagram post celebrating her engagement to Grant Michael Troutt with five simple words: "You were worth the wait." Madi was previously a frontrunner on Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor. However, Pete and Madi quickly realized their incompatibility when it came to the infamous fantasy suite dates. Madi was (and is) a devout Christian, and told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage.
It Seems as Though MrBeast and Maddy Spidell Are No Longer an Item
You quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not at least heard of MrBeast before. The millionaire YouTuber, philanthropist, entertainer, and entrepreneur has taken the internet world by storm over the last few years thanks to the fact that he makes some of the wildest videos that users online have ever seen.
Logan Is Officially the Villain of 'The Bachelorette' Season 19
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Fans of The Bachelorette were convinced Hayden Markowitz was this season's bad guy — but it looks like Logan Palmer is the true villain. The videographer from San Diego started out strong, earning a kiss from both Gabby...
The best Kate Middleton-inspired polka-dot dresses to buy now
When it comes to dresses, there’s one pattern that makes the duchess goes dotty. Kate Middleton has been seen time and time again in polka-dot dresses, from classic versions in black and navy to bolder pink and green versions. This year alone, we’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge step out in a white spotted frock at Royal Ascot, pick a black polka-dot dress for Prince Philip’s memorial service and sport not one, but two different dotted dresses at Wimbledon. She’s even passed her love of polka dots down to daughter Princess Charlotte, who rocked a navy top with white spots for a...
'Seeking Sister Wife' Stars Steve and Brenda Foley Used to Both Date His Ex-Wife
Stars of TLC's Seeking Sister Wife are venturing new territory in their own ways. While some of them have opened up their marriages before, others are going through it for the first time. Star of Season 4 Steve Foley is struggling enough since his kids don't agree with his polygamous lifestyle.
'The Talk' Executive Producer Heather Gray Has Passed Away at Just 50 Years Old
Over the last decade-plus, Heather Gray played an integral role in bringing the hit television show The Talk to life. During that time, she was the gracious recipient of one of the television industry's highest honors: two Daytime Emmy Awards, and even an NAACP Image Award. Through those reasons and more, it goes without saying that Heather was about as accomplished as an executive producer could be.
Terrance Higgins Is From 'Big Brother' Season 24 –– Is He Related to Juice WRLD?
Starting around 2015, the world got to know Juice WRLD as an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was a successful musician with a few awards under his belt. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2019 after suffering from a substance-related seizure at an airport. His death shook fans and the entertainment world at large, but his legacy lives on through his music.
How Many Kids Does Ne-Yo Have? Details on His Growing Family
For most R&B music lovers, it comes as no surprise that Ne-Yo is the talent behind many of the genre’s celebrated tunes — think Mario’s 2004 hit “Let Me Love You,” Rihanna’s 2007 smash “Take a Bow,” and Queen Bey’s 2006 three-time platinum-selling single “Irreplaceable.” While Ne-Yo has done a great job of creating hits over the last few decades, the star is also a devoted father.
Have Any of the Winners Ever Stolen the Prize Money on 'Love Island U.K.'?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Island U.K. After eight weeks and several explosive arguments from Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Season 8 of Love Island U.K. officially concluded with a live finale on Aug. 1. In the finale, the last four pairs, who had...
Neil Patrick Harris Isn't As Charming As Usual in Netflix's 'Uncoupled'
Whenever a new television series comes out, it’s always a gamble. Even with the perfect cast, the perfect script, and the perfect setting, something can always go wrong. For Netflix’s newest comedy, Uncoupled, which follows Neil Patrick Harris’s Michael go on a journey of self-discovery after his boyfriend of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins), leaves unexpectedly.
Will Fitness Influencer Tom Carnifax Walk Away With Tamaris on 'FBoy Island'?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for FBoy Island Season 2 on HBO Max. We're nearing the end of FBoy Island Season 2, and our leading ladies have their work cut out for them. After all, the man they pick in the finale has the opportunity to walk away with the $100,000 cash prize if he wants to!
